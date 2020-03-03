Game Capture Creative Lead - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-03-03The Game Capture Creative Lead will be responsible for directing outstanding game capture across EA's Games portfolio to be used in genre leading marketing and social assets. You will be responsible for mentoring and directing team of 4+ capture artists responsible for capturing footage for assets across multiple franchises. You will work with creative directors across multiple franchises and genres to build shot lists for capture and set what good looks like across the EA Games portfolio. You will need to be a solutions oriented thinker able to solve workflow problems from conception through completion.Must Have Requirements:5 years experience working in the Video Game industry.Expert knowledge of all game genres from Action/Shooters to Mobile and Strategy Games.Passion and experience in content creation for video games.Value collaboration and the importance of supporting your team with the ability to mentor a group of capture artists on a projects creative vision.Knowledge of the video game industry and how games are marketed to consumers.Ability to describe their creative vision for game capture to their capture team and production, creative, and editorial partners.Proficient in Mobile/PC use and current generation video game consoles.Daily/Weekly ResponsibilitiesDaily stand-ups with Capture team to ensure work is on track.Reports daily to Director of Capture on current works progress as well as prep work on any upcoming capture needs.Quickly able to identify roadblocks and find creative solutions to avoid lost production days.Work with franchise creative leads to build shot lists based off approved creative briefs.Mentor and direct all games capture teams on gameplay action and camera work on a shot by shot basis to ensure footage aligns with approved creative direction.Update dailies to capture review tool for partners to provide notes on shot direction. Share notes with capture team and directs footage to support the needs.Oversee the work of 4-6 capture artists, providing mentorship and helpful tips on ways to capture while raising the bar of what good looks like.Bring a passion to work that inspires the team to create genre leading contentQuickly adapt to work across multiple titles and genres, easily shifting from one project to another to ensure the capture team is working efficiently.2020-03-03Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-02EA Digital Illusions CE ABSödermalmsállen 3611828 Stockholm5130441