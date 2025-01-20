Future Talent - Process Engineer
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2025!
On our Future Talent Programme Technical Track, you don't need to blend in. We're hoping you stand out. As an innovator who tackles challenges and builds knowledge to help make food safe and available everywhere.
You'll combine your technical know-how with the support you'd expect from a world-leading food processing and packaging company - helping you focus on delivering results, explore new technologies and develop fresh ideas that bring our purpose to life.
With passion, energy and courage, you'll broaden your horizons and experience an international environment, using your unique point of view to improve food safety and quality for hundreds of millions of people.
To find out more about our Future Talent Programme Technical Track, click here
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2025 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
As part of Processing solution and equipment team of Tetra Pak, we design, and supply bespoke solution for our customer in dairy, beverage, ice cream, cheese, prepared food, powder as well as innovative new food category with the help of dynamic team of 50+ engineers and project managers.
You will be based in Lund Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent -Process Engineer you will:
Provide comprehensive process engineering and technical support, as necessary, in the design, sale, installation and commissioning of process systems
Flowchart (PID) and layout development
Calculation for piping, pumps and valves used in the food industry
Creation of Technical Descriptions and Process Functional Specifications
Creation of project documentation incl. Test specifications
Lead the CE marking process for our technical solutions
Plan the engineering and commissioning activities, in collaboration with both the Tetra Pak project team and customers team
Carry out plant installation completion inspections, commissioning and plant hygiene audits
Update all process documentation in line with all changes done during commissioning
Participate in commercial tendering and project process design as required
We believe you have
You have a Masters Degree in Food Technology/ Chemical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering (Graduated 2024-2025)
It is possible that you have experience working in Food industry and/or pharmaceutical industry
You are fluent in English, written and spoken
You have good communications skills, written and spoken
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritorious
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025.02.03.
To know more about the position contact Chetan Shah at chetan.shah@tetrapak.com
Questions about your application contact Vivien Balogh at vivien.balogh@tetrapak.com
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
