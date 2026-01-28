Functional Safety Engineer (489576)
Alstom Transport AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Functional Safety Engineer in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering and safety assurance expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside meticulous, detail-oriented, and safety-conscious teammates.
You'll manage and perform the critical activities related to safety assurance in our projects, ensuring the highest standards are met. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (Project Management, Design, Verification, Test & Commissioning, Homologation), coordinate safety assurance activities, and much more.
You'll specifically take care of building safety reports and safety cases, but also apply safety assurance methodologies (e.g. HAZOP, FMEA, FTA).
We'll look to you for:
Coordinating all safety assurance activities as per ALSTOM Safety process
Performing safety analysis and managing the Hazard Log
Defining safety plans and managing associated workload and support project planning
Supporting tenders and integration of product in projects
Organizing and attending periodic Project and Safety Reviews
Defending Safety Case argumentations in front of assessors, infrastructure managers and national safety authorities
Coordinating the work of Safety Assurance Engineers on the project
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's Degree in Engineering or similar
Experience or understanding of the Standards for Safety and safety method is a strong asset
Knowledge of Electrical schemes and knowledge of Software safety is preferable.
Familiarity with CENELEC/IEC Standards for Functional Safety and/ or European Rail Traffic Management System standards and regulations is an advantage
Excellent analytical mind-set would help in the understanding of the safety principles, architectures and safety requirement management
Strong organizational skills, focused and detail-oriented approach, well organized and structured with the ability to work effectively against deadlines
Effective communication skills in English, Swedish language is preferable
Team player with great leadership skills and proactive behaviour, capable of coordinating work within the project and handling conflict resolutions and work ethic
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career in the railway growing market
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects to reshape the future of transportation of the country
Utilise our flexible working environment
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards advanced safety and engineering roles
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!x
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Alstom Transport AB (org.nr 556058-9094)
Alstom Sweden
