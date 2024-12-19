Functional Safety Consultant - Process and Product Compliance
Why this job is for you:
Are you driven to make the world a safer place? Do you want to be part of a supporting team? Are you tired of working with embedded systems where there are no processes to follow, or where existing processes are not user-friendly or compliant with industry standards? Are you the one who identifies how things could be done better and has ideas on how to make processes clear, safe, and easy to follow? Good - then we might just have the job for you!
Your main tasks will be:
Developing and improving safety concepts and processes: Ensure processes for embedded systems are compliant, safe, and user-friendly.
Collaboration: Work in cross-functional teams on Functional Safety projects.
Review and creation: Develop new processes and safety concepts and educate organizations.
Help our clients achieve optimized compliance with Functional Safety.
Preferable skills and experiences you bring:
A strong interest in process development, ways of working, leadership and functional safety.
Willingness to learn new things and take responsibility for your own development.
Experience in the automotive industry, preferably in SW development.
Experience in verification, or validation of software or embedded systems, following ISO 26262 or related standards is a plus
A good understanding of model-based system engineering and requirements-based product development.
Ready to Make an Impact and Build a Career to be Proud of:
Functional Safety is a multidisciplinary domain contributing to developing safer electronic products for our society. It has become increasingly crucial in our digital age as the growing trends in automation, connectivity, and electromobility have heightened our reliance on vulnerable cyber-physical systems.
You will be part of our Functional Safety team, working together with competence development and client projects. Together, you will form cross-functional teams, working on Functional Safety-related projects for our clients. In the team, we support each other and share and develop knowledge together. The clients are within the automotive industry, both OEM's and sub suppliers. There will be a variety of projects and competence initiatives during your career at Knightec. Besides from playing a crucial role in shaping the initiative's future. You will be given great flexibility in forming your role and focusing on the aspects that you find most interesting. Competence devolvement will be given to you - Your ambition will lead the way; we will provide you with the tools and conditions required to achieve your goals. You will have a personal development plan, and we will help you build your career through close collaboration and teamwork. Allowing you to learn and work with some of the most skilled professionals in the industry.
