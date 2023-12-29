Function Owner-Infotainment
Integro Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Work Description and Responsibilities:
This position is for a Function Owner/Software Component Owner that will work in a team with End-User-Function Owners. The mission is to drive Entertainment and Connected Functional Services in vehicle.
As Software Component Owner you will:
• Support with function requirements
• Develope functions
• Break down requirements
• Define the verification needed.
Experience /Skills Required:
• Experience and knowledge in software development for automotive industry
• Requirement management
• Have Broad experience within HW and SW Electronics development in Automotive or Telecom industry
• Problem solving attitude
• hands on in Vehicles" when needed.
• Used to work in a global environment
• Excellent communicational skills and fluent in English both spoken and written
• You can easily network and collaborate with others.
Meriting/Good to have
Android Auto / Apple Carplay
BT (Bluetooth) technology
Averlab Audio Analyzer
XM Sirius Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Function Owner-Infotainment". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8359501