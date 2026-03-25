Fullstack Software Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-25
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We are now looking for a Fullstack Software Engineer for a company in Malmö. Start is in May, 3-month limited contract to begin with.
The work within Customer meeting point (CMP) Design Services focus on strengthening the early stages of the CMP planning process by improving how retailers evaluate potential sites and generate accurate dimensioning data. As a member of the team, you will enhance the workflows and data models that support comparing multiple location options, determining feasibility, and assessing how well each site meets concept requirements and mandatory standards.
In addition, the engagement will support improvements that increase the reliability and alignment between initial dimensioning outputs and the final built CMP. Consultants will help optimize tool logic, improve user experience, and ensure seamless transitions between assessment, dimensioning, and architectural design phases. By reinforcing the accuracy and usability of Site Assessment Tool and CMP Dimensioning Tool, the work aims to reduce rework cycles, strengthen decision quality in early expansion stages, and enable retailers to open new CMPs more efficiently, confidently, and in full compliance with the concept.
As a Full-stack developer you will play a key role in developing CMP data foundation:
We expect candidates to:
Comfortable working in the early phases of solution design and actively contributing throughout the entire software development lifecycle, including ideation, wireframes/sketches, requirements specification, functional and technical design, estimation, planning, development, testing, documentation, deployment, and post-release follow-up.
Design and develop user-facing web screens such as login and related workflows, with a strong focus on usability, responsiveness, and security.
Implement and integrate Azure-based authentication using OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect to ensure secure, role-based access control (RBAC). This includes managing user identities and enforcing granular permissions across the application based on assigned roles."
Develop and maintain backend APIs to support frontend functionality, including secure handling of file uploads and integration with Azure Storage.
Strong understanding of coding standards, secure development practices, release processes, quality expectations, and documentation.
Possess a deep understanding of the Azure ecosystem.
Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines, GitHub, and DevOps practices, including automated builds, testing, deployments, and environment-based configuration (dev, test, prod).
Familiarity with API design best practices, including RESTful principles, authentication, authorization, and secure data handling.
Passionate about writing clean, scalable, and maintainable code, following best practices and encouraging collaborative development.
Using AI tools daily to increase efficiency and outcomes as a software developer.
Experience leading other developers in best practices, performing code reviews, and ensuring consistent code quality across the team.
You will work with:
Frontend: Vue.js, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3. Familiarity with other modern frameworks such as React or Angular is a plus.
Authentication & Authorization: Azure-based identity and access management (e.g., role- and permission-based access).
Backend: Node.js, including RESTful API development and secure integration patterns.
DevOps & CI/CD: GitHub-based workflows, automated build and deployment pipelines, and release management.
Cloud: Azure
This is a full-time consultant position in Malmö through Incluso. Start is May, 3-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 75% onsite in Malmö.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7461172-1913090". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stortorget 3 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9819202