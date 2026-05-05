Fullstack Software Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-05-05
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We are looking for a Fullstack Software Engineer for a global manufacturing company in Malmö.
Start is ASAP, 3 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
As a Full-stack developer you will play a key role in developing CMP data foundation:
We expect candidates to:
Comfortable working in the early phases of solution design and actively contributing throughout the entire software development lifecycle, including ideation, wireframes/sketches, requirements specification, functional and technical design, estimation, planning, development, testing, documentation, deployment, and post-release follow-up.
Design and develop user-facing web screens such as login and related workflows, with a strong focus on usability, responsiveness, and security.
Implement and integrate Azure-based authentication using OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect to ensure secure, role-based access control (RBAC). This includes managing user identities and enforcing granular permissions across the application based on assigned roles."
Develop and maintain backend APIs to support frontend functionality, including secure handling of file uploads and integration with Azure Storage.
Strong understanding of coding standards, secure development practices, release processes, quality expectations, and documentation.
Possess a deep understanding of the Azure ecosystem.
Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines, GitHub, and DevOps practices, including automated builds, testing, deployments, and environment-based configuration (dev, test, prod).
Familiarity with API design best practices, including RESTful principles, authentication, authorization, and secure data handling.
Passionate about writing clean, scalable, and maintainable code, following best practices and encouraging collaborative development.
Using AI tools daily to increase efficiency and outcomes as a software developer.
Experience leading other developers in best practices, performing code reviews, and ensuring consistent code quality across the team.
You will work with:
Frontend: Vue.js, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3. Familiarity with other modern frameworks such as React or Angular is a plus.
Authentication & Authorization: Azure-based identity and access management (e.g., role- and permission-based access).
Backend: Node.js, including RESTful API development and secure integration patterns.
DevOps & CI/CD: GitHub-based workflows, automated build and deployment pipelines, and release management.
Cloud: Azure
This is a full-time consultant position in Malmö through Incluso. Start is ASAP 2026, 3-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7681199-1981640". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stortorget 3 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9892043