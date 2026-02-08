Fullstack Developer
2026-02-08
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Göteborg
About the Role
We are looking for a driven and versatile Full Stack Developer who can take ownership of end-to-end web application development. This role goes beyond coding-you will lead projects, make technical decisions, and help shape products designed for emerging economy markets.
You should be comfortable working hands-on while also coordinating with external development partners when outsourcing work is required.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain full stack web applications.
Lead development projects from concept to deployment
Choose appropriate technologies and architectures for scalable solutions
Effectively use AI development tools (e.g., AI-assisted coding, data-driven features, automation) to improve productivity and product capabilities
Develop applications tailored to the needs and constraints of emerging markets (performance, connectivity, accessibility, cost)
Coordinate, review, and manage outsourced development work, ensuring quality and alignment with project goals
Take initiative in identifying improvements, risks, and new opportunities
Collaborate closely with stakeholders, designers, and business teams
Required Skills & Experience
Solid understanding of core full stack technologies, including:
Frontend: HTML, CSS, JavaScript (and at least one modern framework such as React, Angular, or Vue)
Backend: Node.js, Python, Java, or similar
Databases: SQL and/or NoSQL
REST APIs and basic cloud concepts
Practical experience using AI development tools (e.g., AI-assisted coding, model APIs, automation tools)
Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive, ownership-driven mindset
Experience or strong interest in building solutions for emerging economy markets
Ability to lead projects independently and make informed technical decisions
Experience working with or managing outsourced development teams
Nice to Have
Experience deploying applications to cloud platforms
Knowledge of DevOps basics (CI/CD, containers, monitoring)
Exposure to data-driven or AI-enabled web applications
Prior experience in startups or fast-moving product teams
What We Offer
High-impact role with real ownership and influence
Opportunity to build products that address real-world needs in emerging markets
Flexible, growth-oriented environment
Collaboration with both in-house and global development teams
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
E-post: amir.yousaf@sensixe.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sensixe AB
(org.nr 559225-8502)
Björndammsterrassen 11 (visa karta
)
433 42 PARTILLE
9729577