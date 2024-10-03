Full-Stack developer
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Full-Stack Developer to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain highly reliable and scalable web services and UIs that serve millions of users worldwide, for example our platforms for Community, Account, UOS or Design Center.
Collaborate with a team of other developers in an agile environment
Actively participate in the project and voice your ideas and solutions
Maintain a good programming style and stay up-to-date with the latest technology and trends
Requirements
Extensive experience of coding in modern JavaScript, TypeScript, React and Node.js
Experience of building scalable and high-availability GraphQL/REST APIs and working with SQL databases (Postgres) and key-value stores/message brokers Redis
Solid knowledge about programming, design patterns and web protocols
Experience of debugging, profiling and optimising web apps
Familiar with Git and Jira
Good communicative and collaborative skills
Strong sense of project ownership of tasks and responsibilities
Ability to lead yourself and your own work
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have
Skilled in Go and/or Java
Benefits
International work environment
Compensation package matching global standards
Wellness allowance, occupational pension, and medical insurance
Five weeks holiday per year
Flexible work hours
Modern office space in central Stockholm (Epicenter)
Lunch at the office 3 x per week
Snacks and drinks
