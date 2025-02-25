Full Stack Developer
StickerApp AB / Datajobb / Lomma Visa alla datajobb i Lomma
2025-02-25
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos StickerApp AB i Lomma
Who are we?
StickerApp is the small company that made it big in the sticker industry. From a startup in 2006, we've expanded to become a scale-up with over 110 employees. Read more about us here.
What are we looking for?
A humble senior developer with a passion for continuous development. With us, creativity and curiosity are the keys to success. You'll be a part of our core function as you help rebuild central parts of our e-commerce platform. The team is called Customer Journey and is one of four teams in our department.
We'd like you to be a mid-level to senior developer with substantial experience.
What do we expect from you?
You're a full-stack developer focused on frontend, and are familiar with:
HTML, CSS, and JavaScript/typeScript. Experience with SVG or Canvas is a plus.
Modern frontend frameworks, with Svelte experience as a bonus.
Building APIs and integrating with third-party APIs.
Caching technologies like Redis.
Node.js frameworks like Express/Fastify.
Developing component libraries.
Creating your own NPM packages.
What matters most to us?
For us, the two most important qualities are humility and a strong desire to grow. We're looking for someone open to exploring new ideas and willing to embrace challenges and learn from setbacks.
Customer Journey
What is the team you'll be joining responsible for? They develop and maintain:
Our storefront and all visual components for our customers
Integration with our headless CMS
Customer tools and editors
Where? When? How?
You'll work (hybrid) from our headquarters in Lomma, meaning you can choose to work 3 days in the office and 2 days from home. However, you're more than welcome to be at our fantastic office 5 days a week if you prefer. We offer better coffee than most cafes and a chef who prepares fantastic meals at great prices, exclusively for our employees!
Applications will be reviewed continuously, so don't wait to apply.
We look forward to your application.
Questions?
If you have any questions, please contact our CTO, Johannes Buvnäs, at johannes@stickerapp.com
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare StickerApp AB
(org.nr 556716-2390), https://stickerapp.se Arbetsplats
StickerApp Kontakt
Ásrún Sigurjónsdóttir asrun.sigurjonsdottir@stickerapp.com Jobbnummer
9186168