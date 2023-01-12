Full Stack Developer
Ecobloom Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecobloom Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
Ecobloom is a Stockholm-based startup within the area of smart indoor farming. Our mission is to empower farmers to grow smarter in a sustainable and resource efficient way. And we do this by creating the next generation crop intelligence monitoring system for indoor farms, where farmers can grow food efficiently with the help of our virtual agronomist. We are a small team with a shared vision to help create a better and more sustainable place for future generations. And we look for like-minded people who share the same goal. Is that you?
As a full stack developer on our team, you will work closely with our product and design teams to build user-friendly and visually appealing dashboards. You should have a strong understanding of web development principles and be comfortable working with both front-end and back-end technologies.
Responsibilities
Be a valuable member of our engineering team that focuses on building and delivering high-potential software and hardware products for smart indoor farming - we are a startup, so the ideal candidate will take the initiative to innovate and take responsibility for their work
Help us build scalable and reliable cloud solutions for our microservice-based software products
Contribute to the backend architecture of our products by improving on existing features and developing new features from scratch
Ensure that data acquired by our sensors seamlessly find their way to our databases and data warehouse, and ensure that the quality and the organization of data are suitable for subsequent data analysis
Contribute your thoroughly tested and well-documented code by utilizing and improving on our robust CI and CD pipelines
Work closely with our frontend engineers and firmware/hardware engineers
Requirements and Qualifications
BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, or in a similar quantitative field with at least 1 year of professional full stack development experience (MSc is viewed as merit)
Outstanding communication and time-management skills, and the ability to work autonomously in a fast-paced work environment
Professional experience using Git, GitHub, and GitHub Actions for version control, and CI/CD
Experience in building and deploying backend systems, preferably with Python and Django
Experience with communication protocols such as HTTP, and Pub/Sub
Experience with cloud platforms, preferably Google Cloud Platform
Good knowledge of SQL
Professional experience using Javascript, jQuery, CSS, and HTML that allows for close collaboration with frontend engineers
Exposure to good practices in software testing
Bonus Points
Exposure to containerization and container orchestration systems such as Docker and Kubernetes
Exposure to embedded systems development with C/C++ that allows for close collaboration with firmware/hardware engineers
Understanding and experience in using machine learning algorithms such as Regression, Naive Bayes, Random Forest, Support Vector Machines, and Neural Networks
For more information or questions please contact us!
For more information or questions please contact us at hamza@ecobloom.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-02
E-post: hamza@ecobloom.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecobloom Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559163-5478), http://www.ecobloom.se Arbetsplats
Ecobloom Sweden AB Jobbnummer
7333774