Full Stack Consultant

Hays AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-10-19


Full Stack Developer (React, C#, .NET, DevOps)

Our client is looking for an experienced full-stack developer with excellent communication and coaching skills, and a passion for clean, scalable code.

Are you ready to build something that truly empowers innovation? This is your chance to work at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and real-world impact.

Location: Stockholm (Hybrid)
Start Date: ASAP
Duration: 1 year (with possibility of extension)

About the Role
You'll be part of a collaborative team focused on delivering a robust internal tool that supports advanced engineering workflows.

Required Skills & Experience
To be successful in this role, you must have at least 5 years of proven hands-on experience in software development using the following technologies:
Frontend

* React, TypeScript, Sass, Vite, Cypress, Npm
Backend

* C#, .NET 8+, Entity Framework Core, xUnit, Moq, SQL Server, Testcontainers
DevOps & Tools

* Azure DevOps, AKS, GitHub, etc

It is highly desirable to have experience with:

* ML.NET (particularly, with algorithm used for value prediction)
* Domain-Driven Design (DDD)
* SQL



Why Join our client?You'll be part of a team that values technical excellence, autonomy, and collaboration. We're building tools that directly support engineers pushing the boundaries of technology-and your work will help make that possible.



Ersättning
Not Specified

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-07
