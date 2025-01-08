Fulfilment and Customer Support
About Us:
Postrack Europe AB is a growing leader in SaaS and IoT. Our technology gives customers insights to locate more capacity from their fleet. Our solution tracks and analyses fleets' location, movement, and use of unpowered assets like containers, trailers, and trains. The results? Cut costs, optimised fleet efficiency and profitability, and reduced environmental impact.
We have designed, built, and operated world-class SaaS-based IoT GPS tracking solutions since 2008 and are based in Västerås.
To continue our success, we are looking for a dedicated, organized, and strategically minded individual who will be an integral part of our team, contributing to the development and growth of the operational side of our organization.
Join us in taking the next step in our growth journey.
Role overview:
We are looking for a technical staff member who wants to be an integral part of our team. In this role, you will combine technical tasks, customer support, and fulfilment to ensure that our customers receive high-quality products and services.
Your Responsibilities:
Fulfilment and Product Preparation:
Set up, configure, and test devices before delivery.
Pack and ship products to customers.
Handle goods receipt, registration, and organizing the inventory.
Be responsible for recycling batteries and waste.
Customer Support and Training:
Create and configure user accounts and deliver these to customers.
Provide technical support via phone and email.
Conduct basic customer training on our products and services.
Monitor ongoing issues and update customers on progress in collaboration with the sales team where necessary.
Escalate issues where necessary and collaborate with the engineering team by confirming and documenting issues and helping to find solutions.
Troubleshooting and Technical Tasks:
Diagnose and resolve hardware and software issues.
Document cases in our internal system.
Proactively check battery capacity and resolve any issues when necessary.
Customer Care and Collaboration:
Ensure product exchanges and returns through customer communication.
Identify opportunities for improvements and upselling through customer interactions.
We Expect You To:
Be solution-oriented and have a positive attitude towards customers and colleagues.
Have good organizational skills and the ability to work independently.
Be proficient with computers and able to manage digital tools and systems.
Be fluent in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
Your Profile:
Experience in logistics, technical support, or similar tasks.
Experience with CRM is a plus.
A natural problem-solver who enjoys handling varied tasks.
What We Offer:
At Postrack, we value innovation, teamwork, and a commitment to technological development.
We encourage an open culture where ideas are freely shared, and every voice is heard. We strive to create a fantastic working environment and foster strong team spirit.
Attractive compensation package.
The opportunity to work with a SaaS and IoT platform with significant responsibility.
A supportive and collaborative company culture.
Opportunities for career development and personal growth.
The chance to influence and improve processes.
Apply Now!
We review applications on an ongoing basis and would like you to start with us in early January 2025.
Join Postrack and be part of our exciting journey!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: jimmi.persson@postrackeurope.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556763-9157)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS
Postrack Europe AB Jobbnummer
9091294