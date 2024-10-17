Frontend Developer
Explipro Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Explipro Group AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
We are helping our client to strengthen theirdevelopment team and now we are looking for an engineerthat has the ability and experience to lead the frontend development of their platform.
This is a great opportunity to experiencethe Swedish work culture and society with great work-life balance!
Requirements
We are looking for a Quality-minded frontend engineer that knows what it takes to build world class web applications!
• At least 8 years experience ofFrontend development- Strong skills Angular and Typescript- Knowledge in other modern frontend frameworks- Knowledge of how to build and use modern CI & CDprocesses- Advantage if you have experience from Backenddevelopment in Java- Good communicating skills, including a high proficiency in spoken and writtenEnglish
About Explipro
Our natural approach is helpfulness and simplicity. We like challenges and we help each other and our customers to solve problems of different kinds. It is important for us that you appreciate our values and that you are eager to contribute to make us grow together.
Career Growth Opportunities - being a consultancy company keeps variety in your work and new opportunities happening all the time! We have a long-term perspective on our consultants and invest in competence development and individual career plans.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Explipro Group AB
(org.nr 556873-9337), http://explipro.com Arbetsplats
Explipro Kontakt
Magnus Johansson magnus.johansson@explipro.com +46 (0)76 0017311 Jobbnummer
8961999