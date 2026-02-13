Frontend Developer
About the role
We are supporting our client in strengthening their development team and are now looking for a Senior JavaScript Engineer who can take a leading role in building and evolving their frontend platform.
The role focuses on developing and maintaining a modern desktop application built with JavaScript / TypeScript and Electron, where performance, quality, and maintainability are key.
This is a great opportunity to work in a technically advanced environment while experiencing the Swedish work culture, known for its strong work-life balance.
Requirements
We are looking for a quality-minded senior engineer who knows what it takes to build robust and scalable frontend applications.Requirements
8+ years in modern JavaScript development
Strong TypeScript experience
Experience building complex application UIs
Solid frontend architecture knowledge
Experience with build tools
CI/CD and container experience
Automated testing experience
Fluent English
Bonus
Azure DevOps exposure
Industrial/technical software background
About Explipro
Our natural approach is helpfulness and simplicity. We enjoy challenges and support each other and our customers in solving complex problems. It is important to us that you appreciate our values and are eager to contribute to growing together.
Career Growth Opportunities - As a consultancy company, we offer variety in your work and continuous new opportunities. We take a long-term perspective on our consultants and invest in competence development and individual career plans.
