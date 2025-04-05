Front Office Staff / Waitress
2025-04-05
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
Indian Hive AB
Indian Hive is a new Indian restaurant opening soon in Hässleholm, Sweden. This is our first restaurant, and we are excited to bring authentic Indian flavors to the local community. We are now looking for friendly, motivated, and service-minded Front Office Staff / Waitress to join our team.
Position: Front Office Staff / Waitress
Location: Hässleholm, Sweden
What we offer:
Opportunity to grow with a new and dynamic restaurant.
Friendly and supportive work environment.
Responsibilities:
Greeting and welcoming guests.
Managing reservations and answering guest inquiries.
Taking orders and serving food and beverages.
Ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction.
Collaborating with the kitchen and management teams to ensure smooth operations.
Requirements:
Experience in customer service or restaurant work is preferred.
Friendly personality with excellent communication skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
Interest in Indian food and culture is a plus.
Proficiency in English; Swedish is an advantage.
How to Apply:
You can apply by sending your CV and a brief introduction to info@indianhive.eu
or directly through our website: www.indianhive.eu.
Be a part of our exciting journey at Indian Hive and help us bring warm hospitality and Indian flavors to Hässleholm!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: info@indianhive.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Indian Hive AB
(org.nr 559509-2817), http://indianhive.eu
Östergatan 12 (visa karta
)
281 32 HÄSSLEHOLM Arbetsplats
Indian Hive Jobbnummer
9268214