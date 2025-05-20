Front Office Manager
At BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together.
We are looking for a Front Office Manager for Sweden and Norway.
As a Front Office Manager, you will lead a team responsible for achieving new business targets and ensuring customer satisfaction in the financial services sector. Your role will involve overseeing operational processes, managing relationships with dealers and partners, and driving continuous improvement initiatives.
What awaits you?
A dynamic work environment where you will lead a team of dedicated professionals.
The opportunity to implement and monitor key performance indicators to enhance business performance.
Engaging with internal and external partners to foster strong relationships and drive business growth.
The chance to influence and shape the customer interaction landscape across multiple channels.
A role that encourages innovation and continuous process improvements in a rapidly evolving market.
What should you bring along?
5+ years of experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on operational management.
2-4 years of supervisory experience or extensive project management skills.
Strong knowledge of financial products and services, particularly in leasing and loans.
Proven ability to manage and develop teams effectively, fostering a culture of performance and accountability.
Excellent communication skills in English and the local market language.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are:
A strong leader who inspires and motivates your team to achieve their best.
Customer-focused, with a passion for delivering exceptional service and building long-term relationships.
Analytical and results-oriented, with a keen eye for identifying improvement opportunities.
Adaptable and open to change, ready to embrace new challenges in a fast-paced environment.
A skilled negotiator, capable of influencing stakeholders and driving consensus.
What you can look forward to?
Whatever your heart's desire - in the BMW Group, you will find a wide range of departments and disciplines across the world where you can share your professional passion with us. As a BMW employee, everyone gets the opportunity to drive their own BMW or MINI on favorable terms.
