Front End Assistant Manager
2025-01-28
Manages, coordinates and directs Supervisors, Front End employees as well as Member Services department. Monitors operations and ensures excellence in member service at checkouts. Provides prompt and courteous member service at all times.
• Schedules, develops, counsels, trains and directs department personnel. Makes recommendations for hiring, promotion and termination to Warehouse Manager. Reviews and approves area timecards. Drafts and participates in presentation of employee performance evaluations.
• Assesses department training, staffing and scheduling needs to maintain smooth flow of members through the registers and out the doors.
• Develops and implements plan for special promotions and increasing department productivity.
• Makes recommendations for hiring, promotions and termination of employment to the Warehouse Manager.
• Oversees the flow of operations and makes sure that no inefficiency hinders daily procedures.
• Maintains high level of teamwork and communication. Ensures cooperation with the rest of the warehouse.
• Develops and presents comprehensive budget plans.
• Ensures proper department procedures are being followed such as health and safety.
• Ensures the reliability and the safety of the equipment. Schedules orders and repairs as needed and upholds safety standards.
Strong managerial and organizational skills needed with high attention to details.
