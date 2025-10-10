Fpga/vhdl Developer - Gothenburg
2025-10-10
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking an experienced FPGA/VHDL Developer with a strong background in designing and developing FPGA systems, alongside practical lab experience. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years of hands-on experience in FPGA/VHDL design and is comfortable working in both development and testing environments. This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and we are specifically looking for employees who can work onsite. Offshore or nearshore candidates will not be considered.
Key Responsibilities:
Proficiency in working with Xilinx FPGAs and Vivado tools (experience with AMD/Xilinx devices is highly advantageous).
In-depth understanding of FPGA design, verification, and testing processes.
A collaborative and outgoing personality, with the ability to engage effectively in team environments
Requirements:
Swedish citizenship.
Fluent in both Swedish and English.
Minimum 5 years of experience in FPGA/VHDL design
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
