Fouding Fullstack Engineer

Ethira AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-03-02


We're Hiring: Full Stack Developer (Hybrid - Stockholm)
Ethira is building the future of third party risk management. We help organizations manage third-party risks, vendor assessments, and regulatory compliance through intelligent automation.
What you'll work with:

Backend:
TypeScript / Node.js
NestJS (domain-driven architecture)
PostgreSQL with TypeORM
Redis + BullMQ for queues
LangChain + OpenAI for AI features
WebSockets (Socket.io)

Frontend:
React with TypeScript
Vite
TailwindCSS + MUI / Shadcn
TanStack Query
React Hook Form + Zod

Infrastructure:
Docker
Railway
AWS S3
Sentry for observability

What we're looking for:
Strong TypeScript experience across the stack
Comfortable with relational databases and ORMs
Interest in AI/LLM integration
Product mindset - you care about what you build
Based in or willing to relocate to Stockholm

What we offer:
Founding role with full ownership over features.
Highly competitive salary for the Stockholm region.
Up to 1% of the company in qualified stock options (QESOs).

Interested? Send a message or apply directly.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: lucas@ethira.dev

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ethira AB (org.nr 559531-1480)
Luntmakargatan 26 (visa karta)
111 37  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Lucas de Araujo
lucas@ethira.dev

Jobbnummer
9772634

