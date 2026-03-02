Fouding Fullstack Engineer
2026-03-02
We're Hiring: Full Stack Developer (Hybrid - Stockholm)
Ethira is building the future of third party risk management. We help organizations manage third-party risks, vendor assessments, and regulatory compliance through intelligent automation.
What you'll work with:
Backend:
TypeScript / Node.js
NestJS (domain-driven architecture)
PostgreSQL with TypeORM
Redis + BullMQ for queues
LangChain + OpenAI for AI features
WebSockets (Socket.io)
Frontend:
React with TypeScript
Vite
TailwindCSS + MUI / Shadcn
TanStack Query
React Hook Form + Zod
Infrastructure:
Docker
Railway
AWS S3
Sentry for observability
What we're looking for:
Strong TypeScript experience across the stack
Comfortable with relational databases and ORMs
Interest in AI/LLM integration
Product mindset - you care about what you build
Based in or willing to relocate to Stockholm
What we offer:
Founding role with full ownership over features.
Highly competitive salary for the Stockholm region.
Up to 1% of the company in qualified stock options (QESOs).
