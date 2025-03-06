Försäljare
2025-03-06
Försäljare - Sadique Greensupermarket AB
Kommun: Stockholm
Omfattning: Heltid
Varaktighet: Tills vidare
Anställningsform: Tillsvidare- eller tidsbegränsad anställning
Erfarenhet efterfrågas
Om jobbet
Arbetsbeskrivning Are you ready to join a leading grocery supplier and drive marketing initiatives in the Nordic market? Sadique Greensupermarket is seeking a results-driven and experienced Marketing Manager to enhance our presence and increase market share in this dynamic region. With our strong reputation for innovation and high-quality products, this is your opportunity to influence the future of our company in an exciting and fast-paced work environment. About the Role: Sadique Greensupermarket is in a significant expansion phase, and as part of our growth, we are looking to strengthen our team with a talented Marketing Manager. Based in Stockholm, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our marketing strategies across the Nordic region. Key Responsibilities: *Develop and execute comprehensive marketing strategies to boost supply and drive growth. *Analyze market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for expansion and increased market share. *Oversee the creation of impactful marketing materials, campaigns, and promotional activities. *Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including sales, product development, and customer service, to ensure cohesive marketing efforts. *Measure and report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, making data-driven adjustments as needed. Din Profil Your profile: The ideal candidate will have a proven ability to develop and implement successful strategies. You should possess strong communication and interpersonal skills, enabling you to work effectively within a team environment. Excellent analytical skills are essential, allowing you to interpret data and make informed decisions. Fluency in both spoken and written English and little Swedish is expected. Previous experience in marketing is highly valued. Om företaget About the company: Sadique Greensupermarket is a leading and promising grocery supplier in Stockholm and have vision to expand across whole Europe. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to meet the specific needs of our customers, and we are passionate about marketing and delivering the best products in the market. At Sadique Greensupermarket, you'll find a dynamic work environment where you can play a key role in driving marketing efforts across the Nordic region. We offer challenging projects, opportunities for professional growth, and a platform to shape the future of our company. We look forward to receiving your application!
Fast lön
Lönetyp: Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Anställningsvillkor
Heltid Tillsvidare
Sadique Greensupermarket AB
Sadique Greensupermarket AB
Pilotgatan 30
12832 Skarpnäck
Farhad SadiqueSadique.farhad@gmail.com
Ansök senast 20 mars 00.59
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sadique green supermarket AB
