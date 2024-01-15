Formulation Scientist at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
We have the opportunity for a consultant to join AstraZeneca in Gothenburg in the role as Formulation Scientist/Product Developer!
We are looking for a formulation scientist/Product Developer who wants to join the team within the department Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. The work includes development, characterization, and documentation, mainly of solid based formulations, in order to develop drug products. Apply today!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a consulting assignment scheduled to commence in February and is expected to continue until the end of December 2024. You will be employed by TNG throughout the entire duration of the assignment.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity. We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.
Your Responsibilities
We are looking for a formulation scientist who can work together with us with generating and evaluating pharmaceutical technologies and formulations. The work includes development, characterization, and documentation, mainly of solid based formulations, in order to develop drug products.
The tasks include planning and implementation of experiments with the aim of generating new formulations and optimizing processes in lab and pilot scale. We are looking for both people with and without previous experience in the area.
The Bigger Picture
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world 's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Please note that the selection process is ongoing!
Our Expectations
Minimum requirements:
* MSc or PhD in chemistry, pharmacy, chemical engineering, food technology or equivalent.
* Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English
* Laboratory experience including working with computerized systems.
* Experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry or with manufacturing equipment will be an advantage.
Desirable requirements:
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8392006