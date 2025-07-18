Fordonansvarig
2025-07-18
MF Services Ab looking for person with these criteria
• Responsibility for the company's vehicles (passenger cars, taxis).
• Plan and book service, inspections and repairs.
• Manage contacts with workshops, insurance companies and leasing companies.
• Keep vehicle records, check driving licenses and handle fuel cards.
• Ensure that vehicles comply with Swedish law (traffic safety, environmental requirements).
• Be the contact person for drivers in case of technical problems.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

MF Services AB
