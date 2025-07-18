Fordonansvarig

MF Services AB / Speditörsjobb / Nacka
2025-07-18


Visa alla speditörsjobb i Nacka, Kristinehamn, Karlskoga, Storfors, Lekeberg eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos MF Services AB i Nacka

MF Services Ab looking for person with these criteria
• Responsibility for the company's vehicles (passenger cars, taxis).
• Plan and book service, inspections and repairs.
• Manage contacts with workshops, insurance companies and leasing companies.
• Keep vehicle records, check driving licenses and handle fuel cards.
• Ensure that vehicles comply with Swedish law (traffic safety, environmental requirements).
• Be the contact person for drivers in case of technical problems.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29
E-post: Mfservices08@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MF Services AB (org.nr 559302-2709)
Braxengatan 09 Lgh 1501 (visa karta)
133 42  SALTSJÖBADEN

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9432368

Prenumerera på jobb från MF Services AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos MF Services AB: