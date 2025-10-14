Flow Initiative Owner, Conventional Engine
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
We are now looking for a new colleague who wants to join the Group R&D change journey.
Role Summary
Are you looking for a technical challenge that will make a difference for our global footprint? We are currently developing all our platforms toward new legalisations EPA27, Euro 7 and beyond.
As Flow Initiative Owner you lead your Initiative within the platform jointly with highly experienced core team members and cross functions. You will be owning the milestones for your initiative and development of product properties and cost on complete powertrain.
A Flow Initiative Owner works in the VCT flow with delegated responsibilities from the Product Manager. Much of the work is done in a core team with members from different domains and areas; Performance group leader, Verification leader, Performance object managers and Layout engineer.
Job Responsibilities
Set and follow up product development and project targets
Product cost for complete installation
Identify technical opportunities and balance properties
Lead the development for adding more customer value and performance steps like fuel economy, engine power and acoustic optimization.
Lead the development fuel economy, engine power and acoustic optimization.
Create and maintain the risk analyses and requirement documentations for engine development and your assigned project
Lead verification and validation of complete engine (i.e functional / climate/ durability/performance)
Collect and ensure test need for all generations needed to reach the project targets.
Retaining the prototype engines needed to reach project targets (design, build and test)
Create cost estimations and build plan
Who You Are
You have a Bachelors or Master's degree in engineering. Have experience in 6-10 year of experience within R&D. You have a driven nature and should have the ability to structure your own work as well as lead others. You are also a team player with the ability to interact well with others and key stakeholders. A major portion of our work is carried out in collaboration with international partners so you should have good communication skills and be able to express yourself both verbally and in writing in both English and Swedish. This role is perfect when you like to develop your leadership skills and lead technical development.
This Is Us
The Flow Enablement organisation is responsible for all the Conventional Engine development within TRATON Group R&D and has a responsibility to ensure the Engine Road Map for all Brands within the group. We initiate and lead the development projects for all the engine platforms to enhance our product offering and create more value for our customers. The teams work actively to balance the properties and are responsible for the quality assurance, time plan and verification of each engine platform.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally. A creative workplace with challenges that will develop you in your career Path. Our team has good collaboration, and we take on challenges together.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson (Unit Manager TGRPCSE, Flow Enablement) by magnus.carlsson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
