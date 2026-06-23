Fleet Specialist Associate - Malmö

Voi Technology AB / Lagerjobb / Malmö
2026-06-23


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At Voi, we're on a mission to create safe, sustainable, and reliable ways to move around cities. As a Fleet Specialist Associate, you'll play an important role in keeping our vehicles safe, available, and ready for everyone to ride. This is a hands-on and varied role where each day is different. You'll work alongside supportive teammates, learn practical skills, and contribute to smoother, more sustainable urban mobility.
YOUR MISSION AT VOI You'll help ensure our fleet is safe, well-maintained, and accessible. Your work will be split between in-field operations and warehouse activities.
🚴 In the field

Perform battery swaps to keep vehicles available for riders

Reposition vehicles and maintain tidy, accessible parking areas

Identify damaged or non-functioning vehicles, carry out minor fixes where possible, and escalate when needed

Support safe and compliant vehicle deployment

Locate and retrieve vehicles as instructed

Represent Voi in a positive and respectful way when interacting with the public

Support local engagement and awareness events when needed

🛠️ In the warehouse

Clean and prepare vehicles to meet quality standards

Carry out basic repairs and maintenance with guidance and training

Assist with receiving, packing, and moving vehicles and batteries

Support recycling and simple disassembly processes

Maintain a clean, organised, and safe workspace

Use tools and equipment responsibly, following Health & Safety guidelines

WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK We're looking for someone reliable, proactive, and eager to learn. You enjoy teamwork and feel comfortable in a hands-on, fast-paced environment. Requirements:

Able to complete tasks efficiently and stay organised

Committed to safe working practices and following processes

Comfortable asking questions and raising issues when needed

Team player with flexibility to adapt to changing priorities

Positive attitude and willingness to learn

Interest in vehicles or basic mechanics Nice to have (not essential)

High school diploma or equivalent

Fluency in english, both verbal and written

Local knowledge of Malmö

JOB CONDITIONS

Working hours: Part time

Contract type: Seasonal contract

Start date: As soon as possible

WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this, you'll have the opportunity to:

Join Europe's #1 micromobility company

Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and play a crucial part in developing our warehouses

Have a direct impact on our continued success and the development of the micromobility industry in Sweden

Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal

At Voi, we are committed to responsible and ethical recruitment practices, ensuring that all recruitment processes are fair, transparent, and free from exploitation. We operate under the principle that we cover the associated recruitment costs, meaning that no recruitment fees or related costs are charged to workers at any stage of the hiring process. All such costs are borne by Voi, and we require the same standards to be upheld across the agencies we partner with. We work only with recruitment partners who share our commitment to ethical practices and regularly review our processes to ensure compliance, protect workers' rights, and promote a safe and respectful hiring experience for all our candidates.

Are you ready to become a Voiager?

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7955000-2065842".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Voi Technology AB (org.nr 559160-2999), https://careers.voi.com
Bragegatan 15 (visa karta)
214 30  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Voi Technology

Jobbnummer
9974582

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