Fleet Specialist Associate - Malmö
Voi Technology AB / Lagerjobb / Malmö Visa alla lagerjobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At Voi, we're on a mission to create safe, sustainable, and reliable ways to move around cities. As a Fleet Specialist Associate, you'll play an important role in keeping our vehicles safe, available, and ready for everyone to ride. This is a hands-on and varied role where each day is different. You'll work alongside supportive teammates, learn practical skills, and contribute to smoother, more sustainable urban mobility.
YOUR MISSION AT VOI You'll help ensure our fleet is safe, well-maintained, and accessible. Your work will be split between in-field operations and warehouse activities.
🚴 In the field
Perform battery swaps to keep vehicles available for riders
Reposition vehicles and maintain tidy, accessible parking areas
Identify damaged or non-functioning vehicles, carry out minor fixes where possible, and escalate when needed
Support safe and compliant vehicle deployment
Locate and retrieve vehicles as instructed
Represent Voi in a positive and respectful way when interacting with the public
Support local engagement and awareness events when needed
🛠️ In the warehouse
Clean and prepare vehicles to meet quality standards
Carry out basic repairs and maintenance with guidance and training
Assist with receiving, packing, and moving vehicles and batteries
Support recycling and simple disassembly processes
Maintain a clean, organised, and safe workspace
Use tools and equipment responsibly, following Health & Safety guidelines
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK We're looking for someone reliable, proactive, and eager to learn. You enjoy teamwork and feel comfortable in a hands-on, fast-paced environment. Requirements:
Able to complete tasks efficiently and stay organised
Committed to safe working practices and following processes
Comfortable asking questions and raising issues when needed
Team player with flexibility to adapt to changing priorities
Positive attitude and willingness to learn
Interest in vehicles or basic mechanics Nice to have (not essential)
High school diploma or equivalent
Fluency in english, both verbal and written
Local knowledge of Malmö
JOB CONDITIONS
Working hours: Part time
Contract type: Seasonal contract
Start date: As soon as possible
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this, you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and play a crucial part in developing our warehouses
Have a direct impact on our continued success and the development of the micromobility industry in Sweden
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
At Voi, we are committed to responsible and ethical recruitment practices, ensuring that all recruitment processes are fair, transparent, and free from exploitation. We operate under the principle that we cover the associated recruitment costs, meaning that no recruitment fees or related costs are charged to workers at any stage of the hiring process. All such costs are borne by Voi, and we require the same standards to be upheld across the agencies we partner with. We work only with recruitment partners who share our commitment to ethical practices and regularly review our processes to ensure compliance, protect workers' rights, and promote a safe and respectful hiring experience for all our candidates.
Are you ready to become a Voiager? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7955000-2065842". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://careers.voi.com
Bragegatan 15 (visa karta
)
214 30 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
9974582