Fleet Officer
En dag på Cramo
På Cramo arbetar vi tillsammans och stöttar varandra. Alla är lika viktiga. Vi har en arbetsmiljö som uppmanar till samarbete, där vi stöttar och delar kunskap med varandra på alla nivåer av företaget. Det är vad som skapar vår sanna laganda!
Cramo erbjuder dig en utvecklande arbetsplats med en positiv företagskultur fina anställningsvillkor och bra personalförmåner.
As a Fleet Officer, you are responsible for the optimal deployment and administration of our vehicle fleet in Sweden. You ensure that branches, hubs and other internal customers receive efficient and reliable support while keeping processes running smoothly.
You act as the first point of contact for fleet related questions (handled via TOPdesk) and maintain strong relationships with both internal stakeholders and external suppliers. In addition, you ensure accurate administrative processing related to vehicles, contracts and invoices.
Your responsibilities include:
Providing first-line support on fleet topics;
Creating, checking and following up on purchase orders and invoices with suppliers;
Supporting the procurement and delivery of vehicles, ensuring correct administration and reporting;
Processing data from fleet management systems (e.g. leasing overviews) and delivering periodic reports;
Optimising, improving and safeguarding processes and procedures within Fleet & Mobility (e.g. integrations, sustainability and certifications);
Identifying and supporting improvement projects while monitoring implementation;
Safeguarding data quality within your processes and involving IT support when required;
Sharing best practices and contributing to standardized ways of working across departments.
What we offer you
At Cramo part of Boels , we strive to always stay at the forefront of societal development. We contribute not only to the success of our customers, but also to society as a whole. The key to our success is our fantastic employees, who share a positive "anything is possible" attitude.
For us, it is important to foster a more inclusive workplace where all employees are given the opportunity to reach their full potential. Cramo part of Boels offers strong development opportunities as well as competitive employment terms and employee benefits. In addition, we truly care about our employees' health and well-being and provide a working environment where everyone should feel comfortable, valued and appreciated.
Collective agreement: Basindustrin - Unionen, Sveriges Ingenjörer, Ledarna.
What do you bring?
You have an educational background (e.g. upper secondary education, vocational training such as Yrkeshögskola) or equivalent practical experience that enables you to work with administrative, facility or fleet-related processes;
At least 1 year of relevant experience, preferably within fleet management or facility processes;
Good command of the English language;
Strong MS Office skills and, preferably experience with TOPdesk and/or Fleetwave;
The ability to translate organisational challenges into standardized solutions with clear business impact.
The ability to work within an international organization with support from the headquarters in The Netherlands. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
