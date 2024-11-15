Fleet Associate - Rider Management
We're looking for a skilled, motivated, and flexible Fleet Associate to join Team South in Malmö. Are you a hands-on person who strives for excellence, development opportunities and wants to make a significant impact on our company's success? Then this job is for you!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Rider admin cases
Staffing
Supporting team leaders
Supporting daily operations
Recruitment
YOU ARE
Flexible
Natural communicator (you will make many phone calls)
Team worker
Hands-on (you get things done!)
Analytical and data driven
Result oriented
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Fluent in English both in speaking and writing (Swedish and any other language in addition is a plus)
Experience in similar work considered as a plus
Good computer skills (Google Suits and more)
Start date: As soon as possible.
Working times: flexible working hours/days (can include weekends, working hours can be between 07:00-23:30)
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Interview - Let's get to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and meet us face to face.
Reference check - Almost there!
WHO WE ARE
We're foodorians, a driven and happy gang of food lovers eager to create the LMD* service of the future! Our core values help concretize what we're aiming for: We dare, We get it done & We're equally pink. We're people from all backgrounds, with different experiences, opinions, and ideas. This is something we value highly since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success.
Success is fun, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of sustainability. Since January 2020 we're a carbon neutral business and hope to lead the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices. Please check out our Instagram, lifeatfoodora_se, to see what's going on right now.
• LMD = Last Mile Delivery. That, and many other nerdy abbreviations, is something you'll learn when you start. ;)
BENEFITS
Central office locations
Awesome AWs and (pink) parties
Opportunity to grow within the company
Opportunity to work in a dynamic and fun environment
