Fire Safety, Crisis and Rescue Manager
2024-09-13
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
H2 Green Steel is expanding our focus on safety and security across the organization. Therefore, we are looking for someone to lead that process in the role ofFire Safety, Crisis and Rescue Manager in Boden Operations.
Overall responsibility for fire safety, Crisis and Rescue performance during operations covering areas of:
People safety
Industrial rescue service (fire brigade) and emergency response
Build and develop a crisis management organization
Build and develop a proper fire safety and rescue organization
Regulatory compliance (fire, flammable goods, SEVESO)
Future standards and permits (e.g. flammable goods, hot work)
Detailed responsibility:
Establish and lead a fire safety organization to achieve world-class performance.
Develop and facilitate a synergistic network for sharing and learning.
Ensure the plant meets fire safety, crisis, and rescue legislative requirements.
Maintain high quality, compliance, and innovation within the area of responsibility.
Promote a safety culture with an emphasis on continuous improvement and collaboration.
Develop necessary fire safety procedures for the mill.
Provide adequate fire safety, crisis, and rescue training for new employees.
Continuously evaluate and improve practices to ensure risk and compliance.
Manage fire safety performance, accident investigations, and root cause analyses.
Oversee the crisis management organization in operations.
Manage relationships with local fire safety stakeholders.
Report directly to the Head of Safety & Security in the Boden business unit.
Qualifications:
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
10+ years of experience in leading roles in heavy industries or similar. Experience in new industrial/manufacturing ventures is a plus.
Knowledge of the steel industry and hydrogen safety is a plus.
Deep understanding of fire safety, crisis, and rescue legal guidelines.
In-depth knowledge of national and EU fire safety regulations, including SEVESO,CE, PED.
Ability to produce reports and develop policies.
Strong data analysis and risk assessment skills.
Excellent organizational and motivational abilities.
Exceptional attention to detail and observation skills.
Expertise in fire safety management or risk engineering.
Interpersonal skills
Strong interpersonal skills, including written and spoken communication skills.
Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and the ability to work independently.
Excellent communication and presentation skills; be comfortable interacting with the management.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities, being able to communicate with different kinds of stakeholders including authorities.
Energy, an innerdrive and being a team-player, are skills we value.
Placement: This position will be based in Boden.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
