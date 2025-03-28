FinOps Specialist
2025-03-28
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for a FinOps Specialist to join our Cloud area. We welcome you to an exciting role with the opportunity to create your own success!
We provide Sandvik with IT infrastructure, systems and business critical solutions, and are on a journey to reach higher levels of business agility and to strengthen the empowerment of our development and operation teams. Our vision is to stay a trusted and driving partner in Sandvik's accelerating and ambitious digitalization journey.
About your job
In this position, you act as an expert in your field, as you develop best practices and usage examples, monitor our cloud spend daily and prepare weekly and monthly reports to review. You collate, analyze and prioritize cloud optimization recommendations and calculate potential savings, both for central commitments and for subscription specific commitments. Included in your job are also tasks related to billing and invoicing. By working closely together with engineering teams, you implement cost optimization recommendations. You also collaborate with product and app owners, engineers, architects and Business Area CIO's to manage and share best practices to create even better solutions!
Included in your responsibility:
Provide expert knowledge of cloud cost optimization strategies - for example rightsizing or power scheduling.
Regularly track, monitor and report on RI/SP savings, coverage and utilization.
Create forecasts and analyze cloud spend and cost optimization opportunities.
Optimize cost allocation and tagging strategy to eliminate or minimize unallocated cloud spend.
Visualize, track, report and inform about cloud cost optimization opportunities to internal stakeholders.
The location for this position is preferably at Gasverket in Stockolm or Sandbacka Park in Sandviken, while other locations could be an alternative for the right candidate. We offer you a hybrid work schedule where you can spend some of your days working remotely.
About you
We're looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in finance, computer science or information systems, combined with experience of Cloud FinOps within a large enterprise or as a consultant. Being highly tech- and data-savvy, you're great at analyzing data and creating custom reports and dashboards in Excel and Power BI. You have a FinOps Practitioner or Professional certification and experience of working with cloud cost management capabilities, tools and platforms. Knowledge in Azure is essential, while AWS is beneficial. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbally and in writing. Knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
Yes, hard skills are important, however, it all comes down to how you are as a person! We see a true team player with a problem solving and proactive mindset who happily shares knowledge. Your knowledge and feeling in both change and business relationship management are perfect assets in your job. With your analytical skills you collect, coordinate and present sophisticated data to a variety of audiences. In this matter, your excellent communication skills really come in handy as you can explain so it makes sense to someone lacking all the pieces.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Anna Westling, recruiting manager, anna.westling@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than April 14th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0077062.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
