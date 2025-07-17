Finnish speaking Customer Support to well known audiobookplatform!
Does your heart beat a little extra for books, problem-solving and customer experience? Are you a "people person" who's passionate about giving customers the best possible service and like to familiarize yourself with problem solving? Do you have a good understanding of the Finnish market as well as communicate fluently in Finnish? Great! Then keep reading why this temporary position may be the perfect opportunity for you!
Currently, our BookBeats's support team consists of a mixture of German, Swedish, Polish, Dutch, Danish, and Finnish speaking support agents who work together to provide the best possible service to the users of the audiobook platform. The need is long-term and the passes are placed mainly during the day during Monday - Sunday. The role is flexible as you can work from wherever you want and is therfore not tied to an office. As Customer Support, you are expected to be available to work at least 20 hours/week.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
As customer support, you will primarily answer Swedish customers' questions in our customer's web-based support system. These can be questions about how the service works, technical problems, account settings, sales questions, etc. To help you, you have ready-made email templates for the most common questions that you can use as a basis in your feedback to the customer.
Work tasks
• Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and chat
• Provide accurate and helpful information about products and services
• Resolve customer complaints and issues
• Escalate complex issues to the appropriate team
• Are a student at post-secondary level and have at least one and a half years left in your studies
• Has previous experience in customer service and administrative work
• Has very good knowledge of Finish and English, both spoken and written
• Are available for working 20h/w between monday-sunday
It is also highly meritorious:
• If you speak and write freely in Swedish, German or Danish. If you have knowledge of other languages (Finnish, Dutch and Polish), this is also an advantage
As a person, you are interested in literature and good at expressing yourself in writing. You are curious about learning how things work and have a good sense of customer service and customer service. As the work is independent, it is also required that you have good problem-solving skills, are communicative and dare to take your own initiative.
