Finnish Speaking Customer Service Representative Stockholm
Teleperformance Nordic AB / Kundservicejobb / Solna
2025-07-17
TP is looking for Finnish-speaking talents to join our team in Stockholm. This is a preliminary recruitment, meaning you can already express your interest by applying - we'll contact you when the position becomes available, likely during autumn 2025.
You will be part of a team supporting customers of a well-known tech company in the financial industry.
Do you enjoy customer service, are you skilled in customer interaction and problem-solving, and do you speak fluent Finnish? Then we definitely want to hear from you!
What we offer:
Plenty of development opportunities
Staff events, competitions, and other fun activities
An exciting and cheerful workplace with amazing colleagues!
Occupational health benefits, an Edenred card, and other perks
Salary in accordance with the collective agreement
Full-time employment
Paid training at the start of employment
About the role:
This is a full-time position that involves answering incoming calls, analyzing customer issues, and resolving them quickly, with commitment and a customer-friendly attitude.
Previous experience with different software and the ability to multitask is considered a plus.
Through this job, you'll have great opportunities to develop your skills in problem-solving, clear communication, goal-oriented work, and effective teamwork - all valuable for the future!
The work takes place at our office in Stockholm.
Working hours:
Monday-Friday: 08:00-20:00
We are looking for someone who:
Has completed upper secondary education (high school diploma)
Takes customer service seriously, enjoys interacting with people by phone and email, and wants to make life easier for others
Has good IT skills
Speaks and writes fluent Finnish and English
(Bonus, but not required): Knowledge of Swedish
You are calm, mature, and genuinely interested in helping others. Your empathetic nature helps you put yourself in the customer's shoes. The desire to exceed our customers' expectations drives our daily work, and we hope your passion is to go above and beyond. You appreciate a dynamic work environment and see problems as inspiring challenges.
The recruitment process includes:
A mandatory background check for all applicants
A completed high school education is required
Fluent Finnish and English are required; Swedish is a plus but not mandatory
You will take part in various skills assessments
We recruit continuously, so the process may end before the application deadline if all positions are filled
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Once you've applied, you will receive a link to a digital interview conducted by the chatbot Hubert. The interview takes about 10-15 minutes. We kindly ask you to complete it within 48 hours to keep the process moving smoothly. You can check this article for tips before the interview: https://my.hubert.ai/advice-before-hubert-interview/fi-fi
The purpose of the Hubert interview is to give all applicants the chance to share more about themselves and to ensure that everyone is assessed equally - regardless of gender, age, or ethnicity.
Team: TP Sweden
Location: Stockholm
Contact: Milad Nori
Recruiter - TP Swedenmilad.nori@teleperformance.com
About Teleperformance Nordic
Teleperformance Nordic is part of the multinational group Teleperformance - a global leader in customer service with over 410,000 employees across 91 countries. We've been redefining the industry for over 40 years. Our mission is to connect the world's most renowned brands with their customers, solve problems, and make every interaction count.
Founded: 1978
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Teleperformance Nordic AB
(org.nr 556325-8838), https://career.teleperformancecareer.com/
Råsundavägen 2 (visa karta
)
169 67 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9430569