Financial Controller to insurance company
2026-01-09
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit of the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europe's leading banking and financial services companies.
We are now looking for you with an analytical mindset and customer-oriented approach! - You who shares our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Controller?
As a Financial Controller you will...
• play a critical role in driving financial performance. You will be part of a collaborative team of four and report to the Head of Controlling. The team manages a wide range of responsibilities, including performance management, budget forecasts, cost management, profitability studies and financial reporting.
Your key responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
Preparing and managing budget forecasts in partnership with department heads.
Owning the P&L production and analysis.
Analyzing and monitoring the organization's cost structure.
Preparing presentations on financial topics for senior management and the board of directors.
Preparing and delivering financial reports to our head office in France.
Working on projects to enhance operational processes and develop tools for financial analysis.
Supporting ad hoc requests and key projects within the business.
We are looking for...
• a quick learner and self-motivated professional who thrives on taking ownership and driving meaningful change. We believe that you are results-oriented, value structure and organization in your daily work, and excel at tackling challenges while delivering effective solutions. You are comfortable managing a broad set of tasks, from quick wins to strategic, big-picture initiatives, and you find motivation in collaborating with international stakeholders. Additionally, you leverage your expertise in financial analysis and understanding of the business environment to deliver valuable insights to senior management, driving informed decision-making. In this role, you must speak English fluently, both written and orally. Furthermore, we also value that you bring:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a quantitative field.
Minimum 3 years of experience in controlling, business analysis, or a related financial role is required. Experience in the insurance industry is preferred.
Experience in Budget processes and P&L analysis.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Fluency in Swedish is preferred.
Ability to influence and negotiate effectively within the organization.
Strong business acumen
Advanced proficiency with Excel.
Experience with dynamic arrays is preferred.
Interest in developing business intelligence tools.
Hands-on experience with programming languages and data modeling is preferred.
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With around 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter an exciting expansive phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Bringing your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benifex's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Please visit www.bnpparibascardif.se
or our hashtag on LinkedIn #BNPParibasCardifNordic
Additional information:
The position will be a temporary position for parental leave that will start in March and will last for approximately one year. If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process please reach out to Ninni Andersson, HRBP at ninni.andersson@bnpparibascardif. com
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is the 21st of January. Do not hesitate to submit your application. As the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date.
Please note this before submitting your application (in accordance with GDPR legislation):
Please note this before submitting your application (in accordance with GDPR legislation):

Your application must not contain personal information about marital status, family situation / children, ethnic origin, age, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, trade union membership, health or sexual orientation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bnp Paribas Cardif Nordic AB
(org.nr 556591-7902)
Mölndalsvägen 91 (visa karta
)
400 22 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9676137