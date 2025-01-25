Financial Controller
Academic Work Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
This position as Financial Controller will give you the opportunity to join a cutting-edge EV company and change the future of e-mobility. Does this sound like the right role for you? Apply now and become a part of a team, where innovation and collaboration are at the core of everything we do. We look forward to hearing from you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The role is responsible for process of actuals, budget and forecast for operating expenses, with a focus on cost. Quality secures all aspects of the reporting process and provide transparency in Selling expenses for operational and financial management. Monitor the markets spend and agree on principles and standardized way of working regarding how to analyse and follow up on the spend from a global and market perspective.
The team is a easy going, collaborative and supportive team, consists of manager and 4-5 controllers, covering all markets' revenue/profitability analysis and cost controlling of commercial functions.
This is a temp job as a consultant by Academic Work. Start of assignment will be the 12th of February 2025 and continue until 13th of February 2026.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Correct accruals
• Responsibility for analysing actuals
• Responsible for forecast and budget follow up in cost
• Cost centre structure
• Facilitate approval process for the functions HQ scope
• Provide financial support and guidance to operations
• Proactively propose improvements to reporting process
• Monitor and follow up on market reporting
• Continuously improve the global process of how to analyse the functional spend both in HQ and in the markets
• Identify best practice and share among markets
• Ensure that commercial reporting activities comply with internal controls, accounting standards, and regulatory requirements
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Finance education and controlling background
• Strong analytical skills
• Work closely with business and be able to build business relations in organization to collaborate and work proactively
• Building best practice-processes
• Communication skills
• Skills in shifting between details and overview
• Experience in business-oriented role within finance
• Experienced in ERP systems and financial reporting processes
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Team player
• Learning mindset
• Change oriented
It is important that you are flexible, outgoing and a social person. The organisation is an ever-changing company, and you therefor need to be able to adapt and change direction quickly.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109918". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9125406