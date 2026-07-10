Finance Transformation Lead
Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy transforming complex accounting processes into clear, automated and well-controlled flows? Are you excited to build a modern finance backbone, from month-end close to ERP configuration, that scales with a fast-growing business? Then the role as Finance Transformation Lead at Kustom could be the perfect opportunity for you!
About Kustom
Kustom, formerly known as Klarna Checkout (KCO), is the Nordic market leader in digital checkout solutions. Today, we support over 24,000 merchants across more than 170 countries, providing a streamlined checkout experience. We offer localized solutions in 18 markets, tailored to specific languages, currencies and payment methods. No matter where businesses operate, we deliver a checkout experience that meets the needs of both merchants and shoppers, driving growth globally.
The Role as Finance Transformation Lead
As Finance Transformation Lead, you will play a key role in building a faster, smarter and more reliable finance function. You will lead cross-functional initiatives that modernize and automate finance processes, creating scalable solutions that support the company's continued growth.
The role spans the entire finance process, from accelerating the month-end close and improving accounts payable and receivable processes to strengthening financial controls, governance and reporting. While your primary focus will be driving transformation, you will also work hands-on with operational accounting when needed, giving you a solid understanding of current processes and ensuring that improvements are practical and sustainable.
You will collaborate with stakeholders across Finance, Operations and Technology, acting as the bridge between financial operations and digital development.
Things you'll be doing
Lead modernization and automation of core finance processes
Drive process improvements and standardization across accounting and reporting
Improve month-end close efficiency and strengthen internal controls
Collaborate cross-functionally to improve data quality and reporting capabilities
Identify, evaluate and implement digital finance solutions together with internal and external stakeholders
About you
We are looking for someone with a strong accounting foundation combined with a genuine interest in finance transformation and process improvement. You enjoy challenging existing ways of working and are motivated by creating efficient, scalable and well-controlled processes.
As a person, you are analytical, structured and proactive. You thrive in fast-moving environments where priorities can shift, and you are comfortable collaborating with stakeholders across different functions. Your ability to balance operational understanding with a strategic mindset enables you to drive improvements that create long-term business value.
Skills and experience you'll need
Degree in Accounting, Finance or a related field
3-6 years of experience in operational accounting
Experience driving finance transformation and process improvements
Experience working in a modern ERP environment
Proven ability to streamline financial processes and strengthen internal controls
Professional proficiency in English
Meritorious
Experience from fast-growing or scale-up organizations
Experience working with NetSuite
Benefits at Kustom
At Kustom, you'll join an ambitious and collaborative company where you'll have the opportunity to shape the future finance function while continuing to grow professionally. Alongside meaningful work, you'll enjoy a competitive benefits package that includes a robust pension plan, comprehensive health insurance, an annual wellness allowance of SEK 3,000, additional days off when major holidays fall on weekends, and continuous learning and development opportunities.
Other information
Start: By agreement
Extent: Full-time, 100%
Location: Stockholm
About your application
Does the role as Finance Transformation Lead sound like the right opportunity for you? We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB
(org.nr 559088-5884)
Sturegatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kustom Jobbnummer
9999928