Finance Process Specialist to Ikano Bank
2025-07-01
We are looking for a Finance Process Specialist to join the CFO Office at Ikano Bank in Malmö. In this role, you will take the lead in driving improvements across our financial system landscape and its processes, acting as the bridge between Finance and IT. You will be a key enabler in our ambition to simplify, harmonise and strengthen finance-related routines and play an active part in our transformation journey.
#Bildlänkhttps://media.sjr.se/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Ikano_storytellning.jpg
About the role
As Finance Process Specialist, you will be the subject matter expert on finance applications and processes, such as Business Central, Coupa and Twin. You will ensure that legal, regulatory and business requirements are effectively translated into well-functioning systems and routines.
You will collaborate closely with Finance, IT and other key stakeholders, and support the CFO Office by driving initiatives related to financial systems, compliance, control, data quality and continuous improvement.
Key responsibilities
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Manage and execute business-related and accounting master data updates across our landscape of financial systems, applications and processes.
• Translate finance needs into system requirements and follow up on development, testing and implementation.
• Drive and participate in projects for implementation or improvement of finance systems and finance related processes.
• Act as a liaison between Finance and IT to ensure common understanding, delivery and service levels.
• Plan and execute testing in connection with upgrades or system changes.
• Safeguard internal controls and compliance within the landscape of finance systems.
• Facilitate user training and support competence development within the finance function.
You will also contribute to the development of long-term, scalable solutions that improve the way we work in Finance, always with a focus on added value, usability and control.
Qualifications
We believe you have a strong interest in ERP systems and other related finance processes. You combine operational understanding with a structured and solution-oriented mindset. You thrive in a cross-functional environment and are motivated by making things work smarter, better and scalable, both for end users and the organisation as a whole.
To be successful in the role, you likely bring:
• At least 3 years of experience in finance, controlling or similar finance function combined with a documented responsibility for developing system applications or financial processes.
• Experience from working with ERP or budget and forecasting system from an implementation and/or developing perspective.
• Familiarity with project management and agile project methods (e.g. SAFe or similar framework).
• Good understanding of accounting principles and internal control requirements, so that you can support and/or challenge the user of the system application in a constructive way.
• Analytical thinking, curiosity, a hands-on attitude and excellent collaboration skills.
You are self-driven, structured and enjoy taking ownership. You have a natural ability to navigate between operational detail and strategic perspective and you communicate effectively with different types of stakeholders.
Culture
This is an exciting opportunity to join a bank that is in the middle of a transformation journey, a beginning scale up where you will be part of shaping the way Finance supports the business. You will be working in a friendly and down-to-earth culture, where long-term thinking, curiosity and teamwork are central.
The role offers a broad perspective and a chance to make a real impact. You will be part of Ikano Bank's CFO Office - a unit with a wide scope including Corporate Strategy, M&A, Sustainability, Transformation, Sustainability and Finance development.
About the company
Ikano Bank offers simple and fair financial services to consumers and businesses across eight European markets. As part of the Ikano Group - founded by the Kamprad family - we aim to create possibilities for better living through meaningful, sustainable solutions on fair terms.
Contact Information
This recruitment is handled by SJR. For more information please contact Tomas Vinnersten, Recruitment Consultant, +46 766 471 614. We review applications continuously - apply soon.
Fast l?n Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1390". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SJR in Sweden AB
(org.nr 556652-3980), http://www.sjr.se/ Kontakt
Tomas Vinnersten tomas.vinnersten@sjr.se 040-665 51 05 Jobbnummer
9412713