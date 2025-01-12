Finance Ops Business Partner Falun
NKT HV Cables AB / Controllerjobb / Falun Visa alla controllerjobb i Falun
2025-01-12
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Falun
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Would you like to support a dynamic and growing business in the green transformation segment? Are you a supporting, operative controller? If so, NKT may have the ideal opportunity for you!
To support further growth, we are looking for a Financial Business Partner to support Operations managers in our Business Line Application, with location at our site in Falun.
Are you a supportive, trusted finance partner?
As Finance Business Partner you will be an important part of the local team in Falun, leading, coordinating and developing Financial controlling. You are working closely to site management and especially the Finance Manager.
You will in your daily work combine the responsibility of supporting and challenging the management team, deliver correct & trustworthy financial information to stakeholders and be responsible for financial follow up.
Main areas of responsibility:
* Follow up local targets and budgets
* Provide insight and analysis of local financial performance
* Communicate risk and opportunities to the Local Management
* Monthly Performance report and Attention Points
* Drive the key processes: Forecast, Budget, Monthly Financial Reviews
* Be the go-to person locally to support with SAP BW (Business Warehouse)
You are curious and eager to develop
To be successful in this role you need a degree in economics and at least 2 years of experience. As a person, you need to be analytic and operative, as well have strong communication skills. We believe that you are solution oriented, with a positive attitude.
Your CV includes:
* University degree in economics
* Experience in Financial controlling
* Advance Excel and MS Office
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Experience in SAP is a great advantage
We offer you a career in a global, growing compan
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. At NKT we believe in empowering our team members to thrive both personally and professionally. Our commitment to work-life balance extends beyond mere words; it's woven into the fabric of our company culture. Whether you're working partly from home or collaborating in our vibrant office spaces, we prioritize flexibility, well-being, and harmony. Because when our team members flourish, so does our innovation and growth.
Find out more about Life @ NKT | NKT, by listening to some of our NKT Connectors.
Contact and application
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, we will review applications continuously.
Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact HR Business Partner, Moa Bäckstedt, moa.backstedt@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Karl Östgren, +46 236 8442
Unionen - Björn Jansson, +46 72 156 04 25
Ledarna - Per Skalin, +46 23 68554
#LI-MB1
To be successful in this role you need a degree in economics and at least 2 years of experience. As a person, you need to be analytic and operative, as well have strong communication skills. We believe that you are solution oriented, with a positive attitude. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6030-43096305". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT (Sweden) AB Kontakt
Moa Backstedt +46708522512 Jobbnummer
9097913