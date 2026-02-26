Finance Officer
2026-02-26
About the Tenure Facility
The Tenure Facility is the first and only international financial mechanism exclusively focused on securing land and forest rights for Indigenous Peoples and local communities worldwide. Recognizing and upholding these rights represents one of the most impactful opportunities for fostering sustainable rural development, achieving global climate goals, and mitigating local conflicts in a cost-effective manner.
Through grants and technical assistance, the Tenure Facility empowers Indigenous Peoples and local communities by strengthening their capacity to implement land and forest tenure reforms. Additionally, it supports governments in testing and scaling innovative approaches to land rights recognition, ensuring practical solutions to administrative and legal challenges.
Position Overview
The Finance Officer is the Tenure Facility's main resource for support, entailing assurance and advisory services, to the financial internal control of the projects and partners to which the Tenure Facility provides funding.
The Finance Officer supports and works in Project Teams. Your work is coordinated by the Senior Finance Officer and your supervisor is the CFO. The position entails in-country visits to project partners for capacity building and direct support to partner organisations.
The Finance Officer is a close support, knowledge transfer function, and advisor to partners throughout the project cycle from budget analysis, governance development, and contract preparation, over analysis of financial reports and audits, to roadmaps for the financial administration of the partner organisation.
Previous work experience as a Finance Officer in NGO/CSO organisations working in an international context is necessary. Programme Officers and Grants Officers are welcome to apply, since the nature of the role goes beyond financial management with an ambition that finance should be a tool and an enabler rather than a planning and control function. We also welcome applications from Financial Controllers with an international background and from accountants and auditors.
Main responsibilities:
Assess, analyse and follow up partners financial administration capacity through the grant agreement cycle.
Risk management:
• Reviewing grant budgets in project proposals
• Perform risk assessments of partners regarding financial management and internal control
• Participate in quality assurance of project proposals and assist in preparation of project agreements.
• Assist in monitoring risks and ensure appropriate risk mitigation and support/follow up measures are taken
Financial reporting and audits:
• Monitor and analyse financial reports submitted by the project partners
• Participate in ensuring the financial reporting from project partners feeds into the aggregated TF reporting
• Assist in analysing and addressing issues identified in project reports
• Assess project partners audit reports and coordinate with program officers to address any issues
Capacity building and compliance:
• Coordinate and ensure capacity building within partner organizations on internal control, organisational management and financial issues
• Evaluate and follow-up if funds forwarded to project partners have been spent in compliance with signed agreement
• Ensure compliance with relevant internal control regulations and adherence to anticorruption policies
• Provide training and advice to partners and to colleagues on the above topics and on anti-corruption in particular
• Coordinate within the Controller team the various activities deployed among individual partners and groups of partners
Educational Qualifications
• A bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, business administration, or a related field is generally the minimum requirement.
• Certifications like the Project Management Professional (PMP) or Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) is a benefit but not a requirement.
Experience
• Experience in project management or project controls is highly valued.
• Experience in financial management, budgeting, and forecasting is also crucial.
• Experience from financial roles Civil Society Organisations or development assistance agencies is highly advantageous.
Qualifications & Skills
• Strong analytical abilities to interpret financial data and provide actionable insights.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Previous experience in intercultural communication, particularly with Indigenous Peoples, is highly beneficial.
* Ability to identify and resolve issues related to project performance and finances.
* Proficiency in project management software (e.g., MS Project, Primavera), financial modeling, and other relevant tools.
* High level of accuracy and attention to detail in managing project budgets and schedules.
* Ability to work effectively as part of a team and negotiate with partner organisations and their representatives.
* Knowledge of risk identification, assessment, and mitigation strategies.
* Fluency in French and English (both written and spoken) is required; French is an essential requirement.
* Professional experience working in the African region, particularly with Indigenous communities, is highly desirable.
• Willingness and ability to undertake frequent travel to Africa as required by project needs.
Location
• The position is based in Stockholm, with extensive travel to Africa.
How to apply:
• Send your application; presentation letter and your CV via e-mail to recruitment@thetenurefacility.org
latest 16th March 2026. Please mark the application Finance Officer.
• For further information kindly contact, us at the email address above.
The Tenure Facility promotes a balanced, diverse workforce, a strength that helps us better understand and address our partners' needs, and continually strive to improve our gender balance.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-16
E-post: recruitment@thetenurefacility.org
