Finance Business Partner needed!

Join a dynamic and forward-looking organization at the forefront of electric mobility and automotive innovation. We are looking for a driven Finance Business Partner who wants to work close to technology, product development, and senior leadership. This role offers a unique opportunity to influence strategic decisions, take ownership of financial performance, and thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
About the position
We are looking for a Finance Business Partner for our client, a European research and development center within a global automotive group, focused on electric mobility technology and innovative vehicle solutions. You will be working from the office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
This role includes responsibility for both Operational and Program Controlling, working closely with senior leadership to provide financial insights, drive decision-making, and ensure strong governance. You will take active participation in planning and forecasting, proactive financial analysis, and close collaboration with product development, architecture, and cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.
Key responsibilities:
Act as a trusted financial partner to senior leadership, providing clear and actionable insights.
Challenge assumptions, identify risks and opportunities, and drive financial performance.
Lead monthly financial closing, variance analysis, and OPEX tracking.
Monitor operational KPIs and ensure compliance with financial policies and controls.
Manage program budgets, forecasts, and long-term financial plans.
Track projects spend, burn rate, and forecast accuracy, highlighting deviations and corrective actions.
Review and approve purchase requests and supplier invoices in line with budgets, contracts, and internal guidelines.
Lead budget and forecast processes, consolidate financial plans, and prepare management presentations.
Your characteristics
As the Finance Business Partner, you are business-oriented and confident in challenging and influencing decision-making. Strong communication and stakeholder management skills enable effective collaboration across the organization. A proactive and structured mindset ensures delivery under tight deadlines, while comfort in a fast-paced and innovative environment supports agility and continuous improvement.
Could you be the one we're looking for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or master's degree in finance or accounting
5+ years of relevant finance experience depending on seniority
Good knowledge in SAP S/4 Hana, Excel and Power BI
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2027-02-15. Start 2026-02-15.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35653 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your status in the process or disclose the client company if it has been omitted from the advertisement.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
