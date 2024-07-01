Field Support Engineer
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are a $13+ billion global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments-no matter how big or small-can be traced back to an idea's single spark.
It's that spark -that inner drive -that sets our people apart from our competitors. It enables us not just to pull off game-changing feat after game-changing feat but to better our world in the process. We want you to find your spark. Because that's what drives you to be better, be more and ultimately, be more fulfilled.
This job is only open to candidates with eligibility work in the Sweden no sponsorship can be provided
Job Description
As a member of the Field Service Operations team, the candidate will provide high quality support with exceptional customer service, technical expertise, and timelines. This position has frequent contact with executive end users, peers, and managers, primarily face-to-face as Deskside support for service requests and on-site problem resolution. The candidate will work in a team environment with a collaborative approach to resolve customer problems and support other members of the Site Services department. The candidate will also support (Smart Hands and Eyes) other IT teams including Audio Visual, Network (Date and voice), and Servers.
This senior technician should clearly understand the response and resolution urgency at Executive level and be able to set and manage customer expectations to avoid negative impact on business and customer experience, providing a resolution on a timely fashion including work arounds when needed. A can do and extra mile attitude is a must.
Key roles and responsibilities
• Soft Skills are a key component for this resource
• Face to face and remote support
• White Glove Oriented (elevated level of care and detail)
• Install and Configure desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and associated Peripherals and related Software.
• Perform Break Fix, Desk Side Support, IMACD's, Data Migration, Refreshes, etc.
• Audio Visual support understanding
• Basic level of knowledge on Mac devices
• Perform onsite updates, Configuration changes, or Software installations.
• Provide onsite technical assistance to end users.
• Identifies potential issues that could adversely impact end user experience and follows through on action steps to prevent.
• Manage the ticket queue and ensure tickets are resolved and closed within the defined service level agreement. Respond to end-user requests for updates on ticket status and promptly follow up as needed.
• Coordinate vendor support (e.g., Hardware vendor technicians for warranty repair/replacement)
• Perform end-user support related security and controls and compliance related tasks such as access reviews, risk assessments, controls verifications, facility inspections, maintenance of verification logs
• Coordinate with Level 3 support groups and project teams for service delivery enhancements, maintenance, and upgrades.
• Provide IT support for on-site or off-site events and meetings including site setup, coordination with venue IT/AV contacts and stand-by support
• Provide IT support for disaster recovery and immediate response in emergencies at local sites.
• Provide On-call support if required outside business hours on a rotational basis
• Provide Hand and Feet support for network and voice devices
Desired Qualifications or relevant experience:
• BS/BA in Computer Science, Information systems, or an equivalent combination of education and experience
• 3 years of experience in service delivery and end user hardware and software configuration and troubleshooting.
• Experience with various desktop systems, operating systems, and various technical environments.
• Excellent customer service orientation and verbal communication skills.
• Experience supporting Windows Operating Systems (including 11), MS Office, VPN (Virtual Private Network), local and Network printing, notebooks and mobile devices.
• Software IMAC and troubleshooting of a wide range of applications.
• Analytical thinking and problem-solving ability.
• CompTIA A+ certification or equivalent certification
• Flexible for travelling to remote sites (cluster sites).
• Smart Hands and Eyes support for network related issues.
• Should be able to lift weights up to 30lbs at waist level.
• Candidate must have Driving License
Benefits
• A supportive, diverse and global team with a brilliant culture.
• Great opportunities to make the role your own, upskill yourself and get involved with exciting projects.
• To know more about us visit - www.hcltech.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
E-post: shubhangani.nigam@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8779895