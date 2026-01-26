Field Supervisor/ Onsite Supervisor (72779)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Chefsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla chefsjobb i Sandviken
2026-01-26
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Sandviken
, Falun
, Borlänge
, Ludvika
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience as an operative leader and with financial responsibility? Are you considering yourself a people person who can coordinate with different stakeholders? Then this position as Field Supervisor is the one for you!
Region NCE and Global Offshore > NCE > Gästrikland
Service Sweden is part of the Vestas Northern business unit, which focuses on selling, constructing, and operating onshore wind power plants. Service North which consists of Norway and Sweden, operate under a unified management structure that oversees operational activities and customer relationships across both countries. A Vestas Service Field Supervisor is an immediate manager for a group of around 20-25 service technicians and responsible for carrying out the company strategy in this area.
Responsibilities
Supervise the most efficient execution of the plan that was made. Setting operational expectations and creating effective routines for technicians, following up performance by assuring safety, quality and timeliness of work and reporting conducted by technicians and constantly looking for ways to optimize and improve safety, quality and cost
Be responsible for hiring of and performance discussions with technicians
Engage regularly to cooperate and communicate with stakeholders in Service Sweden/Nordic, other internal departments, such as other Team leaders in field, planning, lean, admin, projects, PFO, technical support, Special Task and QSE functions and also with externally stakeholders
Ensure adherence to regional laws and regulations, handle and follow up on Safety reporting as well as conduct safety walks
Have a good business sense and good economical understanding in order to manage results
To be a skilled supervisor and motivator and to guide others by delegating appropriate responsibility
Approve technician absence and timesheets
Qualifications
Language Proficiency: Fluency in both English and Swedish
Financial Responsibility: Experience managing budgets and economic responsibilities
Strategic Improvement: Demonstrated ability to implement improvements and present effective business cases
Goal Alignment and Focus Establishment: Ability to set direction and expectations to meet Vestas' quality, safety, and cost objectives while maintaining high standards. Skill in creating direction and setting expectations that align with Vestas' quality, safety, and cost criteria while preserving high standards
Understanding, application ability and willingness to work with and implement in your team Continuous Improvement methodology (experience in t.ex. Lean, Six Sigma or Agile)
IT skills that enable handling administrative and information processing tasks
Drivers licence B for Sweden
Competencies
We believe you possess solid experience in supporting a team, that will allow for you to act as a good example and communicate in a clear and understandable way to the team. That you have the capacity to reflect on your behaviors and thus can face choices with a steady assurance. Your approach to work emphasizes transparency, a sense of ownership, and encouraging teamwork to resolve issues collectively.
People Leadership
Minimum of 2 years' experience supervising teams of at least 10 people
Educational or work background that has provided readiness for working with numbers and logical problem solving
Comfortable with attaining goals and knowing how to get results through others
Contribute to creating an environment focused on continuous learning and growth
A health and safety mindset by observing rules, internal instructions, correct use of personal protective equipment and having an attentive approach towards reporting
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, collaborative, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We greatly appreciate initiative, engagement, and the right mix of creativity and quality in all our approaches. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location could be Järbo, Sweden but other cities in Sweden with an Vestas office are also possible. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 80 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 25.02.2026. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/J%C3%A4rbo-Field-Supervisor-G%C3%A4strikland-G%C3%A4vl/1287022601/
Spelbovägen 9 (visa karta
)
811 71 JÄRBO Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Järbo Jobbnummer
9703610