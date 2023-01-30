Field Sales Engineer
Our work at Hach ensures water quality for people around the world. Our customer partnerships, passionate experts, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions make water analysis better-faster, simpler, greener, and more informative. As a member of our team, you'll get to make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within industries from aviation to manufacturing to mining. You'll also be part of an environment that fosters career growth and professional development, with kindness at its core. And you'll be part of our mission, which drives us to develop water quality solutions that protect the health and safety of all living things.
Hach is proud to be one of Danaher's Water Quality companies. Motivated by the highest possible stakes of climate change and global health, we're working together within a rapidly digitizing industry to find innovative technologies that guarantee the safety of our water and our environment.
The Sales Engineer is responsible for actively promote the company's solutions for municipal and/or industrial applications, a part that drive significant impact to the organization. The water industry in Sweden is growing the coming years and Hach needs talent that are enthusiastic in being part of our growth journey.
This position is part of the Hach team in Sweden and will be working remote from home office. At Hach, our vision is to provide valuable insights for experts in water and weather applications to help protect lives, the environment and infrastructure. You will be part of a culture working under the motto "Best team wins" where "Fun" and "Successful" goes hand in hand. Hach is a global company with a tradition to recognize and promote ambitious people.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Perform all sales activity within an assigned customer base to meet company objectives.
Develop and execute sales action plans identifying sales objectives, sales opportunities, and major customers.
Participate in sales activities including customer on-site visits, virtual Teams meetings, trade shows, product demonstrations and customer seminars etc.
Prepare regular sales data such as forecasts and maintain customer activity files in CRM (Salesforce) system
Meet or exceed monthly or annual target in assigned area of responsibility
The essential requirements of the job include:
Proven track record in industrial or process sales of similar solutions in the Swedish market.
Comfortable in representing solutions that are technical in nature, with experience gained in a technical environment. Preferable experience in the general techniques and chemical procedures employed by HACH Company.
Must have a valid driving license and be willing and able to travel within the region.
Strong influencing, negotiation and communication skills in Swedish language.
A degree in Analytical Chemistry, Biology, Environment Sciences or Engineering. Alternate degrees or work experiences will be considered.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Solution selling with a consultative approach of complex, customer-specific application solutions.
