Field Quality Sourcing Manager
2024-01-10
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
For a Field Quality Purchaser, no day nor task is like the other. A normal day can start by having a technical meeting together with R&D colleagues and end with a challenging negotiation with a supplier.
This is a role with plenty of room for creativity and challenging commercial topics which also requires you be able to handle a variation of different task all challenging in their own way.
To handle this you probably already have some years work experience.
Now you have the chance to become a field quality purchaser and join our fantastic team. This is an exciting opportunity if you want to work with interesting technology from the commercial perspective in a team with great team spirit!
Job Description
The field quality engineering team continuously analyses product quality deviations on the market and improve the parts for our trucks, buses, and engines. As field quality purchaser you are responsible to source these improved parts from our suppliers.
You will be an important link between R&D and suppliers to achieve the shortest lead time to the market while ensuring that the design change has the smallest possible commercial impact.
Since you will purchase parts for all products within the Scania and Traton portfolio, this is a great opportunity to get a good insight into our products and create a wide network of contacts, both internally and externally.
Your profile
There are three key experiences and characteristics to be successful in this role; Scania way of working, technical understanding and Commercial topics.
With experience of Scania way of working we see that you have experience in the Scania development process in general and the Red Arrow process in particular and a wide network within Scania.
Experience within these processes from purchasing perspective is extra qualifying but not a requirement. This is a key factor as you in this role will handle all different parts from our trucks, busses and engines and all variety of different issues and you need to be able to orientate yourself within the process and organisation to know where to find answers or information that you need.
You have general technical understanding and ability to on a high level understand manufacturing processes with different complexity. Even if in in this role do not have responsibility of the technical solution to the quality issue, you will need to understand the supplier manufacturing process of a part and how a design change will affect that. Not only to provide assessments on price change for design change but also to be able to challenge the suppliers on the same price change.
This understanding you have probably gained from an engineering degree and/or years of experiences working in a technical field.
That experience in working with commercial topics is a factor for success is not hard to understand. But it is not only the financial part of it but also includes negotiation, communication and cooperation.
You need to enjoy a fast tempo and can create strategic, comprehensive solutions to achieve agreed objectives.
As you will communicate with international suppliers, and colleague's around the world, you need to be fluent in English.
For more information
Please contact Oskar Larsson, FQ Purchasing Manager, oskar.larsson@scania.com
We are really looking forward to your application!
Please apply no later than 2024-01-23
