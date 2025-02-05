Field Assistant
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
We are seeking field assistants for the Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental studies, SLU Umeå.
About the position
The position includes various types of fieldwork within the department's areas of operation. This includes, for example, pellet and browsing pressure inventory of ungulates, setting up insect traps, capturing small mammals and birds, assisting with salmon smolt capture, sample fishing, collecting plant samples, data entry, and several other tasks. Work tasks may vary during the season. We will offer positions where we believe your skills will be best utilized.
You will work both independently and in groups. Some of the projects include daily long walks in forests and fields. As we conduct operations throughout Sweden, work periodically occurs at several different locations in the country. For some of the jobs you will be expected to travel and be away from home for extended periods. We usually stay in cabins/hostels with shared kitchens and bathrooms when in the field.
This is an opportunity for those who want to work and thrive in nature while gaining insight into the exciting world of research.
Your profile
Applicants must have at least a B driver's license with good driving experience, feel comfortable driving on motorways and forest roads, and have good language skills in English.
Merits
• Biology/ecology university education, or ongoing, at least at the bachelor's level or equivalent
• Practical experience in field inventories
• Completed course in ethics and handling of experimental animals, and practical experience in capturing and handling wild animals
• Boreal vegetation knowledge
• Experience in insect sorting
• Ability to handle GPS and compass
• Computer proficiency (Excel, R, QGIS or equivalent)
• Boat experience
• Chainsaw license
About us
Who are we?
SLU solves real problems, for a living world - and we challenge established knowledge through critical thinking and a curious, open perspective. Our activities encompass plants, animals, and humans worldwide.
Our starting point is linked to forests, soil, and water. The experiments span a range of different issues and locations in the country. VFM's activities are supporting parts of SLU's ambition to be a world-class university in life and environmental sciences. VFM contributes to the vision through education, research, and environmental analysis in collaboration with the surrounding society. Our work influences and has effects.
More information about the department: Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies | Externwebben
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå or based on the main core area of the research projects.
Form of employment:
Seasonal employment during the field period 2025.
Scope:
Up to 100% or as agreed.
Start date:
As agreed. Greatest need during the period April-October.
Application:
Welcome with your application including CV and personal letter, in Swedish or English, via the application button below by 2025-02-27. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
