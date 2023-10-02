FE Dynamic simulation of shifting components and correlation with test
2023-10-02
In a truck with an Automatic Manual Transmission, gear shifting is performed by moving a sleeve containing dog clutch teeth that are used to change the load path through the gearbox. This sleeve is moved by a pneumatic cylinder that pushes a rod, which is attached to the shift fork (or shift yoke). Since it's critical that the shifts are performed quickly, the dynamic loads on these components are rather high
The loads are dependent on several parameters, such as the pressure in cylinder, the mass and stiffness in the system and the relative speed between the rotating components. Another complexity is that the loads change depending on the angle in which the sets of dog clutch teeth get in contact, which can give a broad spectrum of results that are rather unpredictable.
To simulate the dynamic behaviour of the shifting components an explicit FE analysis is required. Correlation with test is needed to calibrate and correlate the model. The shifting mechanism can be also modelled in a simplified 1D model that captures the overall dynamics of the system
Description of thesis work
The goal of the thesis project is to build an explicit FE simulation model of the dynamic behaviour of a shift fork during shifting and correlate to test data (displacements and forces measurements from testing). The stress results should be later used for a fatigue simulation considering a load collective that includes different type of shifts in a lifetime of a truck. An additional scope is to correlate a pre-existing 1D model of the shifting system to the same test data
Build FE-model of a shift fork.
Determine boundary conditions and loads for different types of shifts based on test data such as the damping, contact behaviours, stiffness of the system and reaction forces from differential speed.
Calibrate model to a collective of test data, with different types of shifts having different critical behaviours.
Optional: correlate 1D-model of the system to the same set of test data.
The thesis will be carried out at Volvo GTT.
Qualifications & Key Attributes:
2 students from master's programs Applied mechanics
Positive attitude, willing to learn, disciplined, good communication skills, humble, result oriented
Duration is 20 weeks (30 points)
Thesis Level: Master
Language: English
Starting date: Start in Q1 2024
Number of students: 2
Tutor
Axel Josefsson, axel.josefsson.2@volvo.com
, +46 31 322 37 10
Fernanda Cabral, fernanda.cabral@volvo.com
