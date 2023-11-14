Facility Management specialist
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Business developer- Workplace Experience Center of Excellence
Gothenburg, Sweden
It's all about people
We have always prioritised people in everything we do. Curiosity about others' needs is key to creating safe, personalised and sustainable mobility solutions. If you believe in the power of people and share our respect for human-centred innovation, you'll thrive here. Surrounded by brilliant, curious colleagues all committed to making a difference. We are people who care about other people.
About Us:
Workplace experience (Real Estate and Facility Management) is always trying to improve our customers ' experience. We work according to a strategy where cost, attractiveness and sustainability need to be balanced. We see that we will be in a more smart building / digital set-up in the future to support our journey in all these aspects.
What you'll do
As a Business developer, you will be part of the Center of Excellence team that is responsible for driving strategies, sourcing contracts, directions and performance through development and improvement initiatives, together with Workplace Experience (WPX) Globally.
At Volvo Cars, you will be responsible to;
• Drive business and customers' requirements through development according to business prioritization
• Drive development and implementation of WPX way of working and processes to support globally
• Identify opportunities for improvement that support efficiency and customer satisfaction
• Be deeply involved in the sourcing process of Property and User related service contracts
• Support WPX digitalization strategies and concepts
• Drive own projects when needed and need to collaborate with, support and advise both internal and external stakeholders.
What you'll bring
We believe you have a university degree in the relevant area, Real Estate and Facility management i.e. property (maintenance) / user related services and more than five years of relevant work experience.
It is meriting if you have experience in facility contract management of both property or user-related services, business and operational development work as well as Smart buildings and/or Property technology. You have an interest in the development of digitalization in this area and how to work more efficiently. Communication in both English and Swedish is required for this role.
Who you are
We see that you are a collaborator who builds trust to drive results and meet our customers in a good way. You really enjoy developing and implementing efficient structures and processes to achieve targets. We think you are good at structuring, analyzing, and coordinating and have proven project management skills. At the same time, communication is an important part of the role to create engagement around the topics and to be able to drive change management.
Want to know more?
Does this sound like your next challenge? To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter in English via our recruiting system SuccessFactors by no later than the 30th of November 2023. Please note that we do not accept applications through email due to GDPR. We recruit continuously and therefore advise you to send your application to us as soon as possible. For any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter: Maria Nilzon at maria.nilzon@volvocars.com
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68066-42056232". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Maria Nilzon +46 723 811245 Jobbnummer
8263310