Export Control Advisor
AB Tetra Pak / Controllerjobb / Lund Visa alla controllerjobb i Lund
2022-12-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Due to the increased importance and focus of Export Control, we are now recruiting in the Export Control area. The importance and footprint of IT is growing in general and is also an increasing part of our customer offering and with this development Export Control is increasingly critical.
The Export Control Advisor will work with Project Managers, Service Managers and business stakeholders to ensure Tetra Pak is compliant with relevant legislation. A task that requires not only IT expertise, but also good understanding about how the world around us evolve and the impact of politics in Tetra Pak's every day commercial operations. Do you have what it takes? We have an interesting opportunity for a person hungry to grow in new IT related areas - and we are committed to making you successful.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
Main purpose of the role
Ensuring the business operation is compliant to the Tetra Pak Group Export Control Policy.
Driving the implementation of Export Control capabilities and continuous improvements within the business operation, and by this mitigate Export Control risks and make Export Control a competitive advantage for Tetra Pak.
Being the first point of contact for Export Control related matters.
Other responsibilities
Identify competence need and deliver trainings in Global Information Management & Process Office (Global IM & PO).
Continuously monitor and mitigate risks by assessing that Export Control requirements are adhered to.
Ensure information and requirements from the central Export Control organization reach relevant functions in Global IM & PO.
Impact analysis on the business operation due to new and changed Export Control regulations.
Self-assessment and risk management.
Key relationships
Part of the Export Control Advisor (ECA) network lead by the Export Control Manager.
Close interaction with IT business projects, services, and stakeholders.
We believe you have
Very good understanding about IT in general and the processes around it.
Knowledge and experience from Export Control work
Good interpersonal & communication skills
Analytical & systematic
Pro-active problem solver
Ability to work across borders in a diversified environment
Ability to drive and own tasks with integrity while building trust
Continuous improvement & change management
Process oriented being agile
Excellent verbal and written English skills
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-01-07
To know more about the position contact Kristian Lindahl at +46 46 36 4430
Questions about your application contact Valentina Harabagiu at +46 46 36 1234
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
7271593