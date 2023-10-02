Expert to Retail Capability
2023-10-02
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 19422
Would you like to be a part of a Nordic team, developing the future credit processes for our retail credit customers? We are now looking for a Senior Change & Process Specialist in Retail Capability Process and Analysis, and are offering you an exciting opportunity to develop a key capability at the heart of Nordea. The role will focus on driving the development of the future credit processes for our retail credit customers.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Retail Capability team. Our aim is to build sustainable processes and supporting tools that cater for the automation of retail credit decisions to enable great customer experiences. We work closely with our IT partners to lead the development in this space. We maintain and foster close collaborations with stakeholders and development units in the business areas and other group functions.
What you will be doing:
* Structure and drive projects from initiation to successful delivery in close collaboration with management and stakeholders
* Facilitate continuous improvements with focus on simplification and automation
* Onboard and involve stakeholders in strategic dialogues on all organizational levels
* When required build up specific competencies on specific data assets as an SME, data steward or data asset owner
* Be a part of agile release train structure and teams driving the development activities in the area
* Identify potential and actively propose improvements to streamline the end to end credit processes, enable automation through data and increase quality
You'll join a diverse, multi-faceted and passionate team. Occasional travel primarily in the Nordics should be expected.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are result-oriented and effectively prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment
* Should be able to understand/deep dive into detailed requirements/process/systems when needed, but at the same time be able to connect the work to a holistic/strategic picture
* Have excellent people skills that help you to drive cross country and collaborate between units in a calm and constructive manner
* Have analytical skills, solid problem-solving skills and a structured way of working
* Are self-driven, proactive and passionate about bringing change forward
* Like to challenge the status quo and eager to continuously improve
* Have an interest in automation and IT, and a documented drive to promote change
Your experience and background:
* Driver of business analysis, business requirements and implementation of change
* Strong communication capacity: comfortable initiating and driving meetings with stakeholders
* A professional level of English, both written and spoken
* Knowledge of the Credit process and IT systems is an advantage
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 16/10/2023. For more information, you're welcome to contact Sebastian Sohl, sebastian.sohl@nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
