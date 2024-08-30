Expert Audio Representations (753388)
2024-08-30
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are excited to announce an opportunity for a talented individual to join Ericsson as a Technology Specialist. This unique role offers the chance to provide technology leadership in sectors that are of strategic importance to our company. You will be instrumental in the development of innovative solutions, components, and products using cutting-edge technology. As a Technology Specialist, you will significantly contribute to the strategic planning to ensure the competitiveness of our product portfolio. This role requires a global nomination and appointment, with further details available .
What you will do:
• Drive technology leadership, becoming an in-house spokesperson and advisor to senior management.
• Contribute to strategic planning and ensure a competitive product portfolio through technical investigations and task force contributions.
• Align technology strategies with product and development goals, influencing Ericssons research activities.
• Judge and introduce new technology advances when they become mature and cost-efficient.
• Provide in-depth technical solutions for complex problems and drive the innovation process.
• Represent the company in relations with customers and educational institutions, and uphold our position as a technology leader.
The skills you bring:
• Product Development.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Contact: Aleksandra Rusa-warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
