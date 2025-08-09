Experienced software engineer with frontend focus
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-08-09
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Kristianstad
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title
Experienced software engineer with frontend focus
Job description
Are you an Experienced software engineer that enjoy working in a team-based environment? Do you like the idea of working in a DevOps team together with dedicated people to build and operate outstanding products with high quality?
At Axis, we offer a dynamic environment where you can thrive, learn, and evolve alongside talented colleagues. We 're currently looking for an Experienced software engineer with frontend focus.
Who is your future team?
We are a team developing the web client, for AXIS Camera Station, that is available in two flavors catering the need of accessing the video management system through internet or within a private network. The client is used by operators that consumes and make use of surveillance information, with its foundation in video and analytic data. The feature set is fast growing, and we have a lot of exciting challenges ahead to continue evolving the product.
As a team we assume the end-to-end responsibility of our software services; from development and testing to deploy and maintenance.
At Axis in Linköping, we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks. To facilitate this, we are believers in methods that encourage close collaboration and learning from each other. Examples of methods used today are ensemble- and pair programming.
What you'll do here as a Software Engineer?
The responsibilities of the role include:
*
Participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork
*
Take an active part in designing the architecture of the product
*
A lot of communication with different stakeholders and other development teams
*
Together with colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
*
Learn and search for new ways to improve how we work
We 'd love to hear that you have:
Besides having a big personal interest in software development and really enjoy spreading your knowledge, we love to see that you have/are:
*
5+ years of work experience in software development and bringing software product(s) to the market
*
Solid experience from front end development and in particular React
*
Bonus if you are familiar with cloud deployed products, TypeScript, Node.js and Fluent
*
Interest in full stack development and quality assurance in a broad range of technologies and deployment environments
*
Working knowledge of test automation and CI/CD
*
Service minded and find it easy to communicate and interact with other people
*
Curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
*
A relevant engineering degree within e.g Computer Science or similar
What Axis has to offer:
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the office also encourages having a lot of fun at work!
We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues play pickle-ball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer running, padel or the gym. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work.
We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with! Do you want to join us?
Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
Find out more from Engineering manager Sandra Beskow +46 (0)73 261 52 62 or HR-generalist Hannah Skog at +46 (0)76 176 24 94 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121391". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9451476