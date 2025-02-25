Experienced Software Developer
2025-02-25
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our team is leading the Global Network Management Customer Adaptation business and is set to define and foster services business and support Ericsson Market Area (MA) customer engagements & software deliveries above and beyond the standard Ericsson Product Software capabilities. The team drives service development, service industrialization and provides key competence in customer delivery engagements implemented together with our offshore teams on customer requests.
We are opening a position for an Experienced Software Developer to join and strengthen up the expertise on our customer built software services around the Ericsson Network Management suite. The primary task of the role would be crafting and delivering customer adaptations with a focus on new solutions and critical customer engagements on products including Ericsson Network Management products; Ericsson Network Manager (ENM) and Ericsson Intelligent Controller (EIC).
This would also include supporting the automation of our delivery processes and pipelines, CI/CD. And as such, you would be expected to support the definition and execution of agile processes for how we shall design, deliver, and maintain/support software as well as support in technical sales and effort estimations.
It is important for our team members to make a direct impact to how customers perceive our solutions and have a direct insight to the business outcome of our activities! You will be part of evolving our offerings in an area where we see a strong momentum for software driven service delivery business in the coming years. We work with a strong emphasis on transparency, inclusion, trust and team success and therefore we are looking for individuals who like to contribute to the team within such dynamics, where tasks can change dynamically for the greater good of our business.
Within the team, there will be great development possibilities in a diverse work environment within a multi skilled team that has a close connection to both the global market as well as the development organizations. As such, the role provides an entry point to the latest functionality and techniques Ericsson offers in Network Management.
You will cooperate and communicate, in an international environment, both with colleagues internally as well as customers and suppliers to Ericsson. You will, in most engagements, work remotely in virtual teams but there could be occasional cases of travel worldwide for internal or customer activities.
As one of our key developers, your involvement in end to end activities in most things we do, from Product reviews to customer deliveries and asset creation is key! It will require good analytical and technical skills, communication skills and a strong personal drive and demeanor to learn.
What you will do:
* Support pre-sales activities, including identifying customer opportunities and needs as well as support performing pre-studies and commercial offerings to customers
* Craft solution designs and configurations in customer networks
* Drive implementation process and develop customer adaptations
* Support strategy and new service development activities
* Lead remote and on-site customer deliveries
* Support identify and drive product/solution and serviceability improvements and requirements towards Ericsson product units and services teams
The skills you bring:
1. Software solutioning and design experience (work package definition, solution design, testing, etc.) in some or several of the used languages, tools and protocols such as:
* Java SE/EE and Python, including multithreaded/process and distributed systems
* Experience of Web Design (JavaScript, NodeJS)
* Cloud native architecture, containers, K8s, Docker, Micro Services
* SNMP/REST/NetConf/CORBA/Kafka
* GitLab/GitRunner
* Security scanning e.g., Sonarcube
* Software artifact repository e.g., JFrog
* Linux
2. Knowledge and experience in automation, AI/ML, agile ways of working, software engineering principles and process transformation
3. Ability to drive work in a structured & proactive manner, with good communicate skills verbally and in writing, focusing on explaining technical solution to different stakeholders on their level
4. Collaborative, team-player with ability to work across domains, in teams, across geographies and cultures. Ability to build effective relationships and excellent social, communication and consultative skills
5. Innovative and problem-solving demeanor with a desire to drive continuous improvements technically keeping an open mind to seeing the opportunity in change and always challenge us to improve Ersättning
